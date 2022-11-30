How to Submit Your Proposal Story to Philadelphia Wedding Magazine
We're on the hunt for great proposal stories to share.
First thing’s first: Congratulations! Getting engaged is a momentous occasion, and we’re so excited for all that lies ahead for you. (Need help finding wedding vendors? We’ve got you covered.) And we’re so thrilled you’re interested in sharing your proposal story with us. We can’t wait to hear about your magic moment!
If you’re up for sharing the details, you could see your proposal story appear online and in our Instagram.
HOW TO SUBMIT YOUR PROPOSAL STORY
Send an email with the subject line “Proposal Story Pitch” to realweddings@phillymag.com with answers to the following questions:
1. What are both of your names, ages, and neighborhoods of residence?
2. How, when and where did you meet?
3. How long were you together before getting engaged?
4. How and when did the proposal happen? Please describe any important or relevant details.
5. If you know, what is your wedding season and venue?
6. Not a question, but please also include photos from the proposal. If you do not have photos from the proposal, please include a photo of you together as a couple. Photos should be at least 1,200 pixels wide. We will prioritize sharing stories where photography from the proposal is available.
You can also reach out to us on Instagram! Tag #philadelphiaproposal in your engagement announcement or ring selfie and we’ll take a look. We feature proposals from the last year; we prefer proposal stories run before your actual wedding date.
We’re looking to share thoughtful, unique, and, wherever possible, unique-to-Philadelphia proposal stories. Here’s a few examples of past proposals that touched our hearts:
- A Live Painter Captured This Sweet Ridley Creek State Park Proposal
- This ER Doctor’s Addison Street Proposal Is Straight Out of a Movie
- A Pair of ER Nurses Got Engaged During a Holiday Stroll Down Miracle on South 13th Street
- Flyers Host Andrea Helfrich Got Engaged in a Made-For-TV Proposal at the Four Seasons
- After a Decade Together, He Proposed to His High-School Sweetheart at ONE North Broad
- How Could You Not Say Yes to This Gritty Cake Proposal?
- How One Guy Turned a Logan Circle Coffee Shop into the Cutest Proposal Ever
Happy proposal season, Philadelphia! We can’t wait to see how you pop the question.
