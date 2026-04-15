Honeymoons: Two Takes on a Tropical Escape From Philly

Have a breezy getaway in Florida or get a wellness reset in Mexico.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

Stay in the U.S. or jet beyond our borders on your post-“I do” vacay.

Have a breezy escape at:

Gulf Coast, Florida

There’s something to be said for keeping things simple post-wedding. And this new resort on a serene barrier island is an ideal place to do that. You’ll hop on a direct three-hour flight to Sarasota from PHL. And when you step into the lobby, with its panoramas over pools and the ocean (the property sits on a private stretch of sand), it’ll be easy to relax.

The soothing element of water is everywhere. Many of the rooms have their own balconies with ocean views. You can book a cabana — poolside or on the beach — and a butler will ply you with bites from Latin American eatery Aura. (If you’re sand-side, grab a drink at the tiki-chic Monkey Bar.) Float on an inner tube down the winding river; it’ll lead you into a grotto, where a button on the wall begs you to “Press for Champagne” — Dom Pérignon by the glass. Want to interact with marine life? Go snorkeling in the saltwater lagoon.

The spa has indoor and outdoor vitality pools plus a Celebratory Moments couple’s experience, with access to the private suite for your treatments.

For wellness of a different kind, bike along Sarasota Bay to Quick Point Nature Preserve (it’s a little more than four miles round trip). Go a little farther to St. Armands Circle, a popular shopping district. Also worth visiting (though you’ll need a car) are Siesta Key, said to have the world’s finest, whitest sand, and downtown Sarasota, for art. See contemporary works at Sarasota Art Museum and lunch in the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

Not leaving the resort? Take a pasta-making class at Riva, a sunny Northern Italian restaurant. For a special dinner try CW Prime, headed up by award-winning chef Drew Adams. You’ll dine on steak and seafood cooked on a Josper charcoal grill in a swanky mid-century modern setting. And catch the sunset at Oshen, the rooftop lounge and sushi bar overlooking the shore. It’s a simply perfect scene. Rooms from $1,200. —K.S.

Have a wellness reset at:

Playa del Carmen, Mexico

At Palmaïa, the House of AïA, you and your other half will feel nourished, refreshed, inspired. But most of all, you will feel present: with each other, your surroundings, and the now. And isn’t that what a honeymoon is all about?

Nestled between the Caribbean Sea and a tropical jungle, the all-inclusive wellness resort in Playa del Carmen — accessible by a 3.5-hour direct flight from PHL — is designed around the ethos of meaningful connection. Part of this manifests via the Architects of Life programming, which sees five to six activities per day. There are various types of yoga and sound baths among the mangroves, plus art classes and ancient rituals. (The forgiveness and gratitude ceremonies are particularly special.)

For some extra rejuvenation, hit the spa for facials and bodywork. Or opt for something more one-of-a-kind, like the biomagnetism treatment, which can help balance pH levels and reduce stress.

Looking to laze away the day? Take a dip in one of the pools or swimmable cenotes, or watch the waves crash from your oceanfront suite — some even boast swim-out access. And when you need to refuel, visit any of the six eateries (try the Asian-inspired Ume) for zero-proof cocktails and plant-forward fare.

And even though Palmaïa welcomes kids, it magically maintains a zen-like atmosphere that’ll make newlyweds feel like they’re the only ones on the property. Rooms from $850. — L.B.

Beach Bound

Head-to-toe essentials for your honeymoon

1. Be resort-ready with Lilly Pulitzer’s Shade Seeker hat — a darling straw topper that will keep the sun out of your face. It’s available with either a pink or a white band. $68; King of Prussia.

2. SeeSharp has a spread of stylish sunnies from chic — and durable — brands like Thierry Lasry and Barton Perreira. Add your prescription to any pair (see if your insurance is accepted), or just snag some with basic lenses. Frames from $98; Queen Village.

3. Avery Graham Aesthetics’ Noble Shield SPF 58 is a water-resistant sunblock that protects your face and neck against UVA and UVB rays without any tacky or chalky residue. Buy it online or stop by the namesake spa. $58; Center City.

4. Keep a handheld folding fan on you so you can fan yourself — or your new spouse — as much as your heart desires. Try Gucci’s large silk Flora print fan: It’ll make the cutest photo prop. $580; gucci.com.

5. Carry all your beach-day necessities in a Tomas20Tulum hand-painted tote from Philly artist Tomas Sokol. Stop by one of Vagabond’s boutiques or order from tomas20tulum.com. From $120; Old City and Cape May.

6. Whether you’re on the beach or sipping mai tais by the bar, Prada’s raffia platform slides, available at Neiman Marcus, are a sleek neutral for all your activities. $1,150; King of Prussia. — E.M.

Published as “Two Takes on a Tropical Trip” in the Winter/Spring 2026 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

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