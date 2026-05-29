Beyond the Liberty Bell: 6 American Revolution Sites Near Philly to Visit Instead

Declare independence from the crowds and check out these Revolutionary sites.

You could fight the crowds at the Liberty Bell — or you could declare independence and check out these American Revolution sites and events instead.

During the American Revolution, Haddonfield residents and overnighters traveling from New York to Philadelphia gathered frequently at this tavern to prepare, debate, rest, and, yes, quaff some ale. There’s no quaffing now — damn that town and its convoluted liquor laws — but head to the museum on June 6th for the Haddonfield Skirmish, a reenactment of the day in June 1778 when British troops took over the town. Muskets will be fired, prisoners will be captured, and something called a “yelling contest” will take place. Sounds like a typical morning getting the kids to school! Haddonfield.

Fifty years ago, Valley Forge became part of the National Park System — it was previously a state park — and the park is celebrating all summer long. The big party with artillery demonstrations and living-history re-creators takes place on July 4th (duh), but may we make a small suggestion? Head to the park’s National Memorial Arch at daybreak — it’s one of the very best places anywhere around here to watch the sun rise. King of Prussia.

What better way to honor the largest single-day land battle of the American Revolution than with some beers? Brandywine’s Brews at the Battlefield event (June 13th) serves up equal portions of history and hops, with Philly-area favorites like Victory, Elk River, and Apothecary breweries providing the drinks. Chadds Ford.

Even though it’s in Philly proper, Fort Mifflin is often overlooked — only 20 folks visit on an average weekend day. The thing is, it’s one of the most interesting sites in the city, with a history that covers not only the Revolution but also the Civil War. (It served as a prison camp for prisoners from the Battle of Gettysburg.) Be on the lookout all summer for ghost tours, pop-up speakeasies (their Cannonball Tavern series plays host to a Colonial-era brewer reenactor), and other ways to explore this excellent off-the-beaten-path site. South Philly.

The park made famous by Emanuel Leutze’s 1851 oil painting “Washington Crossing the Delaware” — bravo on the name, Emanuel; right to the point! — is host to a living history series this summer. Depending on your gore tolerance, pick between Soldier Saturdays (Artillery! Hessian occupation! Oh yeah!) and Farmstead Fridays (… milling wheat). We know what we’d pick, but there’s no rule that you can’t do both. Washington Crossing. (Again with the naming! Well done!)

If all that history has gotten you a bit thirsty, head to this Society Hill bar, housed in a circa-1759 building on Spruce Street. It’s home to Succession Fermentory; you should try the Printemps farmhouse ale and a quick visit upstairs to the best secret museum in the city, which chronicles the neighborhood’s history, the building’s legacy as Philly’s only remaining pre–Revolutionary War tavern, and the occasional rotating exhibit. Society Hill.

>> Click here to return to Summer 2026: Your Guide to Philly’s Biggest Summer Ever

Published as “Revolutionary Road” in the June 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.