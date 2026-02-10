Philly Jewelers Are Making the Toi et Moi Ring the Wedding Trend to Watch

The symbolic two-stone ring is back — this time with bold cuts, mixed gems, and plenty of personality.

The design of a toi et moi ring is as distinctively stylish as it is meaningful: two stones snuggled together on a single band, a symbol of a lasting union between two people. The unconventional setting also offers creative freedom; choose different stones (a birthstone, perhaps?) and shapes (pear and emerald cuts are a popular pairing) to honor your individuality, or flank a fancy-colored gem with an asymmetrical cluster of smaller sparklers.

“A lot of people are recognizing that there really are no rules when it comes to your engagement ring,” says Rachael Compton, founder of jewelry line By Ren and the owner of its Fairmount storefront, Aiyah. “Fortunately, nontraditional rings are becoming more widely available, thanks to a lot of indie jewelers pushing the envelope.”

The Jewels

Pictured above, from top to bottom:

1. Senna diamond and black enamel ring, from $2,410, by Bario Neal (Queen Village).

2. Edwardian ring with yellow diamond, $10,995 at A. Brandt & Son (Narberth).

3. Maddie sapphire and diamond cluster ring, $2,975, by L. Priori Jewelry (Rittenhouse and King of Prussia).

4. Twin Flame ring with pear-cut and emerald-cut diamonds, $6,450, by Angela Monaco Jewelry (Rittenhouse).

5. Yellow-green sapphire and gray diamond ring, $2,590, by Rendrag Jewelry at Aiyah (Fairmount).

6. Space and Time ring, from $8,300, by Emily Chelsea Jewelry (Fishtown).

Published as “You and Me” in the Winter/Spring 2026 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

