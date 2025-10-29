From Tropical to Modern Victorian, These Are the 4 Wedding Style Trends We’re Loving Now

Get inspired by a centerpiece with a rare white king protea, a vintage cake, a jacquard mini dress, and shades of blue.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

We know how daunting it can be to find the ensemble you want to don for your wedding festivities. Perhaps you’re after a beautiful, elegant dress or something a little more streamlined and of-the-moment. Or maybe you just need some inspiration to really get you started. Here, you’ll find four chic trends, from a tropical gown (if you’re planning a summer Shore wedding) to menswear in brilliant blue — along with some decor and accessories to complete the look. And if you are seeking more ideas, check out our Local Wedding Guides for expert advice, honeymoons, and more.

Resort Ready

Inspired by the style of The White Lotus? Make the tropical vibe work for your beach-chic “I do’s.”

Ines Di Santo Renoir off-the-shoulder gown, price upon request and available by special order at the Wedding Shoppe (Wayne).

CC Beanie straw sun hat, $26 at Kimberly James Bridal (Chestnut Hill).

Le Niné crystal diamond box bag, $885 at Pilot and Powell (Ardmore).

Sienna Byron Bay nail polish in Kiss, $24 at the Indie Shelf (Grad Hospital and Malvern).

“The rare white king protea adds a ghostly elegance — striking, silent, and unforgettable.” — Dan Caplan, Arrangements Unlimited. Centerpiece with Hawaiian king proteas, obake anthuriums, flame heliconias, dragon fruit, white papayas, and more, $1,250, by Arrangements Unlimited (King of Prussia).

Kim Seybert Ophelia flute, $74 at the Little House Shop (Wayne).

Modern Victorian

Romantic heritage touches get an au courant spin for your wedding day.

Pronovias Kathryin two-piece dress, price upon request at Mari Mi Bridal (Old City).

Art Nouveau Repousse locket on mesh choker, $425 at Pax Flora Goods (Mount Airy).

Dried flower hair wreath, $280 at Avigail Adam (Rittenhouse).

Two-tiered vintage cake in buttercream with edible pearls, $14 per serving, by the Sugary (Rittenhouse).

The Esmee ring, from $3,095 at T. Kahres Jewelry (East Passyunk).

Rather than table number signs, tie embroidered ribbons around glass candle holders. Custom-embroidered chiffon ribbon, from $15, by the Handkerchief Shop (Marlton).

Judith Leiber Couture sphere pearly minaudière, $3,495 at Neiman Marcus (King of Prussia).

Mini Moments

A pretty, playful ensemble paired with unexpected touches ensures that all eyes are on you.

Viktor & Rolf Mariage jacquard mini dress, price upon request at the Wedding Factor (Old City).

Watercolor garden-themed invitation suite with deckle, handmade paper, calligraphy, and a custom monogram, from $2,500, by Papertree Studio (Williamstown).

Stuart Weitzman Stefanie slingback, $495 at Nordstrom (King of Prussia).

“This is our mossy little ‘it girl’ purse. She’s lush, flirty, and perfect for making an entrance (and stealing the scene).” — Caitlyn Augustyn, Fistful of Flowers. Bloom bag with moss, orchids, and ranunculus, $250, by Fistful of Flowers (Kensington).

Les Epures de Parfum Pur Magnolia, $280 at Cartier (King of Prussia).

Sydney Evan pink sapphire cocktail huggie hoops, $1,830 at Kirna Zabête (Bryn Mawr).

Blue Crush

Max out your look with saturated, complementary hues.

Zegna Crossover suit, $4,395, Eton shirt, $270, and Kiton tie, $395, all at Boyds (Center City).

Chippingham silk pocket square, $75 at Brackish.com.

Lash linear sapphire ring, from $1,730 at Bario Neal (Queen Village).

Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M, $6,400 at Precision (Lower Gwynedd).

“I brought this shoe in specifically as a bold formal-wear option for men.” — Steve Jamison, Blue Sole Shoes. John Richmond velvet embroidered slippers, $695 at Blue Sole Shoes (Center City).

Natural coral hand-carved flower cufflinks, $1,195 at A. Brandt + Son (Narberth).

Harlequin topaz tennis bracelet, $998 at Catbird (Rittenhouse).

Published as “First Look: Trends” in the summer/fall 2025 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.