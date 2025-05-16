Catbird Opens in Rittenhouse, Bringing Its Cult-Favorite Permanent Jewelry to Philly

The Brooklyn-based brand's signature welded jewelry, customizable charm chains, and soft vintage aesthetic arrive in a treasure chest of a storefront.

Beloved Brooklyn-born jewelry brand Catbird has officially landed in Philadelphia, opening the doors to its first local storefront just off Rittenhouse Square. Known for its minimalist, antique-inspired aesthetic and cult-favorite permanent bracelets, we’re so excited for Catbird’s signature mix of sustainable 14-karat gold, customizable charms, and ethereal atmosphere.

The new shop is a jewel box of a space — soft pistachio green walls set the tone, with peachy-orange accents, and vintage Italian chandeliers cast a warm glow. Each of Catbird’s stores are designed with different color palettes, but the signature black-and-white checkered floors are a constant across the brand.

Every detail tells a story, from antique tablecloths by longtime Catbird collaborator Vito Giallo (now repurposed as curtains) to table skirts made from nearly century-old New York fabrics.

Inside, shoppers can find the full Catbird collection, including the ever-popular Forever Bracelet welding table. Here’s how it works: Either make an appointment or just walk in. Then pick out your gold chain — with the option of adding charms, diamonds, and decorative links — and then have it custom-fit and welded around your wrist. (The pieces are so dainty, you forget you’re wearing them.)

Sparks literally fly, and guests are encouraged to share their experience with the hashtag #getzapped.

While Catbird may be best known for that permanent jewelry, most of the store is full of jewelry that requires less of a commitment. There’s a build-your-own charm section — perfect for those who love to personalize their sparkle — as well as gemstone jewelry, designer collabs, and a gorgeous engagement and bridal collection. And it’s jewelry you can feel good about: Catbird’s pieces are made with over 95 percent recycled gold and diamonds.

In addition to jewelry, they have their own line of scented candles, as well as some cute, giftable items — the bread lamp, made of an actual croissant that’s been hollowed out and shellacked is delightful.

To celebrate their Philly opening, Catbird is rolling out a series of festive in-store activations. On Friday, May 16th, from 4 to 8 p.m., they’ll host an opening party complete with flash poetry, wine, and bites. The event will also unveil Catbird’s Philly charm — only available in-store. The first 100 customers to spend $250 or more will receive a special tote filled with treats, including an exclusive pink bow charm. Then on Saturday, May 24th, purchases over $250 will come with a mini floral bouquet in the signature Catbird palette.

They tell us they plan to have frequent events at the store, partnering with local businesses for activities, food, and entertainment to go along with your shopping. They’re also planning some in-store piercing events — in case you’ve had your eye on their earrings but not the holes to wear them. Keep an eye on their events page and Instagram for future happenings.

Catbird is now open at 103 South 18th Street.