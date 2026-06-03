From Flower Dogs to Ring-Bearing Hawks: How to Include Animals in Your Wedding

Getting the zoomies out, walking down the aisle, and having a solid plan B — Waggy Weddings has tips for all of it.

Love your dog? Love your dog so much you want your four-legged friend to be a part of your Big Day? No sweat — at least according to Angela Agnes and Oriana Principe, founders of Center City pet sitting biz Waggy Weddings. Here, they share their tips to ensure your pup has fun and is well-behaved.

Decide your dog’s role early.

Think realistically about your dog’s comfort level. Do you picture your pup trotting down the aisle, or are private pre-wedding photos more their speed? (“The first look is always a fun one to do,” Principe says.) If Fido is a social butterfly, Principe suggests having them greet guests. “This is really cute, especially if the dog is dressed in a tux or a little flower-girl outfit.”

Train for the moment.

Focus on leash manners and basic cues, and practice with the person who’ll be walking them down the aisle. “We show the person how to keep [treats] in their hands so it doesn’t look so blatant to everybody else, but it keeps the dog on track,” says Agnes. Rehearse with your dog at the venue. New settings (and people) can be overwhelming, so familiarity helps. “If they walk down the aisle twice with us,” Agnes says, “the third time, when they go with everybody else, it’s not as new.”

Get the zoomies out in advance.

Agnes and Principe take an hour before showtime to get your pup prepped. “We’ll get them a little bit tired, get their potty breaks, and make sure they’re clean,” Principe says.

Have a plan B.

Maybe you envisioned your flower girl walking your dog down the aisle, but your 80-pound husky is proving too much for the five-year-old kiddo. Have some-one on standby — like Waggy Weddings — to step in and assist.

Plan for transportation and after-care.

Waggy Weddings handles drop-offs and overnights — something you’ll almost certainly need unless you’re heading home post-reception. Keep in mind that friends and family members who might typically be available for pet-sitting will most likely be at your wedding, so have a plan, including packing essentials in advance.

How Else Can We Include Animals in Our Celebration?

Try a falconer, like Courtney Douds. She’ll show up at your wedding with Medea, a red-tailed hawk, and Hecate, a tiny Eastern screech owl. The birds are the stars of her West Philly–based business, Raptor Jawns, which gives couples a memorable way to weave animals into their festivities.

At cocktail hour, Douds sets up a small display where folks can get close to the birds. Medea perches on Douds’s gloved arm, while Hecate rests on a stump perch. “It always sparks conversation,” says the licensed falconer and educator.

It may not be the first thing a couple thinks of when planning their celebration, but for those drawn to wild beauty, incorporating these winged creatures adds an unforgettable element. “It’s a good ﬁt for people who are into medieval times or Harry Potter, or who are bird or nature lovers,” says Douds.

There are some logistics to consider. Venues need to give permission, and if the event is indoors, Douds comes prepared with protective coverings. Next up? Douds hopes to acquire and train birds that will ﬂy down the aisle to deliver rings during ceremonies. Yep — wing bearers.

Published as “Expert Advice” in the Winter/Spring 2026 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

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