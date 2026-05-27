From Decor to Fashion, 22 Ideas for Your Wedding Theme

Whether you’re looking for something sporty-chic (tennis!) or Hollywood glam, these florals, paper goods, and more will inspire your Big Day vibe.

Looking for a wedding theme that perfectly fits your personality? We’re here to help. Below, you’ll ready about the trends we’re seeing (and loving!) right now, from sporty, tennis-themed decor (so bright and poppy for summer) to sleek and sophisticated with a dash of silver to a cake inspired by Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress — and even an electric hue Swifties might love. Want more inspiration? Head to our local wedding guides for everything else you need to plan your Big Day.

Hollywood Glam

These new classics are inspired by the icons of the past.

Milla Nova Essentia gown, price on request, available by special order at the Wedding Factor (Old City).

Elongated hexagon diamond half-bezel engagement ring, $6,548 at Workshop Underground (Grad Hospital).

La Bouche Rouge Pop Art Red lipstick refill, $45, and fine leather refillable lipstick case, $80, both at Victoria Roggio Beauty (Old City).

“This is our interpretation of the Marilyn dress, with the skirt in all its glory.” —Samirah Williams, Clara’s Groovy Deliciousness. Three-tiered cake with shimmery beads, ruching, and ruffles, $16 per person, by Clara’s Groovy Deliciousness (Germantown).

Siva Mule 50 with pearl embellishment, $995 at Jimmy Choo (King of Prussia).

Bouquet with locally grown dahlias, Strawberry Shake hydrangeas, white lisianthuses, and soft pink spray roses, from $275, by Freehand Flower Studio (Yardley).

Match Point

Win the game of love with sporty-chic details.

Aliita Tennis Pelota necklace, $570 at Kirna Zabête (Bryn Mawr).

“When I’m not limited to what fits in an envelope, I bring in unusual textures and materials.” — Jill Ryder, Shindig Bespoke. Grass-backed boards with laser-cut table numbers, from $25 each, and personalized tennis balls for escort display, $10 each, both by Shindig Bespoke (Lambertville).

Bon Bridé 75 corset mini dress, $3,500 at Kinfolk Bride (East Passyunk).

Judith Leiber Couture Tennis Ball clutch, $4,295; similar styles available at judithleiber.com.

Gelato pints in various flavors, from $600 for cart rental, by Cocco’s Gelato (Upper Darby).

Orange Crush

Embrace Taylor Swift’s Life of a Showgirl energy with this electric hue.

Centerpiece with flowering euphorbia and roses, $425, by Tryst Floral (Havertown).

A Perfect Match glass match bottle, $32 at the Little Apple (Manayunk).

BHLDN Josie dress, $268 at Anthropologie (Rittenhouse).

Selim Mouzannar Beirut bracelet, $10,420 at Exceptional Finds (Wayne).

“Orange is so playful: It brightens the mood and adds such a fun pop of color.” — Brittany Kirnum of Brittany Kirnum Design. Custom suite with invitation, RSVP card, and detail card, from $1,200, by Brittany Kirnum Design (Fishtown).

Night Out

Sleek style and silver touches are all you need for effortless sophistication.

Custom hand-finished Italian wool shawl tuxedo jacket with satin detailing, $1,200, silk satin self-tied bow tie, $125, and white Egyptian cotton tuxedo shirt, $300, all at Maison Braun (Rittenhouse).

Rustic Gold Rush ring, $375 at J+I Jewelry (Queen Village).

Ethereal winter boutonniere with feather grass, foraged bark, and echinops, finished with a silver tie, $45, by Ashn Earth (Queen Village).

Keep Memory Alive amethyst cuff links, $500 at Lagos (Rittenhouse). One hundred percent of the purchase price of these cuff links supports research for brain disorders like Alzheimer’s.

Foil-printed invitation and envelope lining, $2,195, letterpress reply set, $905, and details insert with letterpress front prints and foil-printed interior, $1,075 (all prices for set of 100), all by the Papery (Old City).

Bontoni Stupendo tux shoes, $1,295 at Boyds (Center City).

Published as “First Look: Trends” in the Winter/Spring 2026 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

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