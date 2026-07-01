From Elevated Americana to Sculptural Style, These Are the 4 Summer Wedding Trends We Love Now

Expect florals with texture and color, cute cookies, a ruffled cake, a bold brooch, and other chic ideas for your Big Day.

If you’re just starting out on your wedding journey and still gathering ideas for your perfect Big Day look — from your attire to your decor — then consider this your go-to guide. Here, you’ll find four different themes that might just be what you’re looking for — or at least might set you on the path toward an aesthetic fitting of your style. Need more inspo? Head to our local wedding guides for everything from where to go for pre-wedding wellness to tips for incorporating your furry friend into your festivities.

Maxed Out

The 20-year anniversary of the film Marie Antoinette has brought the excessive aesthetic back in vogue.

“The loose, organic design [of the centerpiece] gives us the ability to appreciate the shape and texture of each flower.” — Sheila Corbett of Elegant Events Florists

1. Pronovias IKHA short dress with sweetheart neckline and detachable bolero, price and availability on request at Mari Mi Bridal (Old City).

2. Dany Chandy earrings, $4,900, available on request at Kirna Zabête (Bryn Mawr).

3. Invitation suite with heavyweight stock and premium printing, 100 suites from $2,000, by Kramer Drive (Berwyn).

4. Christian Louboutin Bettina clutch, $1,690 at Boyds (Center City).

5. Godinger Silver Art Co. floral appetizer plates, $30 for set of four, Home Works (Chestnut Hill).

6. Centerpiece with yellow calla lilies, pink tulips, hot pink spray roses, and others, price on request, by Elegant Events Florists (Northeast Philly).

Museum Quality

Sculptural style and creative decor ensure your wedding is a work of art.

Love this gown — and cake? Amy Edelman of Night Kitchen Bakery & Cafe mirrored the silk strips of the gown in her cake design.

1. Alexandra Grecco Delaney gown with silk bias strips, $7,800 at alexandragrecco.com.

2. Bouquet with hyacinths, anthuriums, dianthus, and hanging amaranthus, $925, by Grapewood Florals (Phoenixville).

3. JW Pei Ellie sphere heels, $149 at Anthropologie (Rittenhouse).

4. Four-tier white cake wrapped with layers of ruffled fondant with metallic accents, $8 per serving, by Night Kitchen Bakery & Cafe (Chestnut Hill).

5. Rose-cut diamond dinner ring, $7,475 at Caleb Meyer (Chestnut Hill).

New Traditions

With stripes, stars, and classic hues, it’s easy to embrace Americana for your summertime celebration.

“This feels celebratory without being overly themed, offering a more modern take on patriotic style.” — Angela Rayfield of Celestine

1. Lihi Hod Charlie off-the-shoulder gown, $10,538, available on request at Elizabeth Johns (Newtown Square).

2. Vanilla shortbread cookies with royal icing and fondant details, from $6 per cookie, by Brooklyn Girl Bakery (Phoenixville).

3. Tablescape featuring china, glassware, and flatware from Kensington-based Citrine, price on request, designed by Celestine (Princeton).

4. Red, white, and blue floral arrangement, price on request, by Celestine.

5. Bonadonna sapphire engagement ring, $4,700 at Angela Monaco Jewelry (Rittenhouse).

6. Cuba Lab Habanera Popeline Marina bag, $610 at Skirt (Bryn Mawr).

Garden Party

Neutral without being boring, light green hues bring fresh sophistication to your look.

Style tip: Pins and brooches have been popular statement pieces from the runway to the wedding reception this year.

1. Marche wool-blend stretch suit, $1,299 at Indochino (Center City).

2. Peridot and diamond pin, price on request at Craiger Drake Designs (Rittenhouse).

3. Alden for Juniors full-strap penny loafers, $725 at Juniors (Rittenhouse).

4. Short dot glasses, $30 each at Quail Store (Midtown Village).

5. Custom wooden drink sign, $60, and matchbox, 100 boxes for $221, both by Chick Invitations (Old City).

6. Laura Ashley self-tie bow tie in Waxham Leaves, $38 at SuitShop (Old City).

Published as “First Look: Trends” in the summer/fall 2026 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

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