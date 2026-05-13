Sound Check: How to Plan Your Wedding Music, According to Philly Experts

“Whether you’re going full Bridgerton, classical, or modern, make sure your ensemble matches the mood,” says Jenny Boorum of Elegance Quartet Entertainment.

Six Philly-area experts share pitch-perfect tips for shaping the soundtrack of your Big Day.

1. Set the tone with strings.

“Whether you’re going full Bridgerton, classical, or modern, make sure your ensemble matches the mood,” says Jenny Boorum, managing partner of East Passyunk’s Elegance Quartet Entertainment. She recommends choosing string versions of personally meaningful songs for the ceremony, then shifting to covers of more upbeat, recognizable tunes for cocktail hour and beyond.

2. Go completely custom.

For a one-of-a-kind experience, hire a creative like Dimitris Dodoras. The South Philly composer and music producer writes original arrangements (or reinterpretations of favorite songs) for your ceremony entrance, recessional, or first dance, or as a lasting keepsake of the day. “I’ve created everything from simple piano solos to full orchestral arrangements,” he says. “The goal is to create unforgettable, emotional moments.”

3. Mix things up.

When hiring a band, don’t focus solely on the entertainment. “The right band isn’t just there to perform,” says Katie Robinette, the CEO, bandleader, and vocalist for Robin-Banks Entertainment, the Germantown- and Lancaster-based biz she co-founded with Amy Banks. “They’re a partner in shaping the flow of your wedding.” As for the set list? “Think about your demographics — your friends, your grandparents — and how their tastes might intersect,” Robinette says. “Mixing eras and genres keeps energy high.”

4. Consider the visuals.

Certain instruments have a particularly striking look. At the top of the list? The harp. “It has a visual presence unlike any other instrument,” says Mindy Cutcher, owner of Harp by Request, who plays weddings throughout the region. Cutcher, like many classically trained professional harpists, has a repertoire that stretches from Broadway musicals to rock ballads. “Your best bet is to look at the song lists from the musician and their online videos,” she says. “Usually, they can guide you to what sounds best on their instrument.”

5. Have a plan.

Begin curating your reception music by starting with the big moments, like your introductions and your first dance, and then figure out your must-play songs. “From there, think about the vibe you want for your reception: high-energy party, elegant sophistication, or a [little] of both,” says Dave Schaffer, owner of Schaffer Sound, a Media-based DJ company. Share your preferences with your DJ — but also give them freedom. “A great wedding DJ knows how to read the room and blend your favorites with guest requests to keep the floor full all night.”

6. Think outside the box.

Keep guests guessing by including immersive elements in your reception, like a surprise flash mob dinner performance, a saxophonist on the dance floor, or a DJ paired with live musicians. “We specialize in this DJ hybrid,” says Nils Mossblad (pictured above), president of On It Productions, a live entertainment company based in Chadds Ford. “They don’t just play along, but get right out onto the floor with guests. Those are the details people remember long after the night ends.”

Published as “Right Notes” in the Winter/Spring 2026 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

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