Want to Get Married for Free at an Eagles Tailgate? Here’s Your Chance

Garage Beer and Steven Singer are giving one lucky couple a wedding before the Eagles-Cowboys game, complete with a surprise officiant, rings, the Philly Pops, and $5,000 toward the honeymoon.

If you grew up dreaming of walking down the aisle surrounded by friends, family, and hundreds of rabid, jersey-clad Eagles fans, now’s your chance.

Garage Beer (yes, the brand co-owned by the Kelce brothers) has partnered with Steven Singer Jewelers to give one couple a thrilling wedding ceremony and reception at the Eagles-Cowboys tailgate before the October 26th game at the Linc.

“Nothing brings people together quite like love, football and an ice-cold beer,” says Steven Singer, who has participated in a handful of truly wild weddings over the years — remember when he married a couple in a bubble bath? “This is going to be loud, fun and a little crazy. So trust me when I say this is going to be one unforgettable wedding.”

If the thought of getting married in little more than a month (all that planning in less than 40 days?) gives you pause, rest assured: It’s all covered.

Travel agency TrueFan Travel will coordinate everything needed for the ceremony, including a surprise officiant (Gritty? The newly retired Cecily Tynan? Jason Kelce?) and performances from the Philly Pops and singer/TikToker Delco Donny. Singer is gifting the soon-to-be-weds a set of rings. Kingsford and GoPuff will provide the catering — hope you like hot dogs! — and Garage will supply the beer, naturally. There’s one thing they won’t offer: the promise a fan won’t interrupt the ceremony with a “Dallas Sucks!” chant.

After saying “I do” amidst the charcoal grills and screaming fans, the lucky couple will get a $5,000 gift card to put towards their honeymoon.

Ready to throw your name in the hat? Couples need to submit a 90-second video, hyping themselves, their love story, and why they want to get married at the most over-the-top Eagles tailgate. You have to be over 21 to enter and don’t have to live in Philadelphia, though couples are responsible for getting themselves to the ceremony.

This is, of course, not the first wedding at the Linc. Over the past few years, tying the knot in the parking lot has become an October tradition as proud as leaf peeping, pumpkin spice lattes, and cheering on the Birds themselves. Gabriella Posada and Kevin Doyle, who met at the 2018 Eagles Super Bowl parade, said “I do” in Lot M during an Eagles/Broncos tailgate last year. In 2024, Monica and Jeff Vasquez set up chairs, an aisle, and even an altar in Lot P for their ceremony. Security almost shut them down, but Jeff convinced them to let the wedding proceed. He kissed his bride to shouts of E-A-G-L-E-S, EAGLES!

Love and love for the Birds: maybe the last two things all Philadelphians can agree on.

Couples can enter for a chance to win on Steven Singers’ website until October 4th.

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