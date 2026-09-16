Wedding Glow 101: How to Achieve Great Skincare Before Your Big Day

What to do 12 months out down to the morning of, according to Chestnut Hill esthetician Elizabeth Valucci.

Want to achieve a Big Day glow? Let Chestnut Hill licensed esthetician Elizabeth Valucci set your schedule.

12 Months Out: Monthly Facials

Give your skin time to adjust to new treatments. Your first few facials should focus on resurfacing and purifying the skin through gentle peels and extractions. (I love using Alchimie Forever’s Brightening Peel, as it helps even texture and gives an amazing glow.) Don’t have extra time for recurring facials? Try an at-home LED mask like those from Omnilux, a nourishing mask, and retinol for accelerating cell turnover.

9 Months Out: Microneedling

This minimally invasive treatment stimulates collagen and elastin production and helps reduce hyperpigmentation, fine lines, and acne scars. I typically recommend three to six sessions, spaced about one month apart.

6 Months Out: Noninvasive Tech

Opt for facials that incorporate dermaplaning (to remove dead skin), LED light therapy (to reduce inflammation), and either ultrasound therapy or microcurrents, both of which lift, tighten, and sculpt with zero downtime. You can continue this until a month before your wedding.

1 Month Out: Nothing new!

Stay consistent with products that work for your skin and don’t cause reactions.

The Week Of: A Facial You’ve Had Before

Hydrate your skin for a natural glow, and keep extractions minimal.

Day Of: Gentle Maintenance

Use cryo-sticks to help depuff. Glide them over a mask or serum you’ve used before.

Published as “How Can I Achieve a Big Day Glow?” in the Summer/Fall 2026 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

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