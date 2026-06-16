5 Pre-Wedding Wellness Ideas Around Philly
Relax, break a sweat, and vent at these local studios.
Relax, break a sweat, and vent at these local studios.
Stretch it out at: OHMGrown Yoga
Collingswood
Find your zen via OHMGrown’s low-cost, hour-long community yoga classes, offered three times a week. No membership is necessary.
Timeline: Stretch right up until the wedding day. Practice a gentle slow flow on Mondays or work up a sweat in a heated vinyasa flow class on Wednesdays and Fridays.
1030 Haddon Avenue.
Dance it out at: Philly Dance Fitness
Rittenhouse and Bella Vista
This studio’s Ballroom Bliss offerings give all marriers, family members, and their wedding parties access to private and semi-private lessons, custom choreography, discounted lesson packages, and more.
Timeline: Book at least four weeks in advance for private events.
1923 Chestnut Street, 2nd floor, and 1336 Kater Street.
Sweat it out at: Together Athletics
Old City
Host a 45-minute Pilates class in Together’s reformer studio or mat studio with up to 11 or 18 guests, respectively. Expect a full-body sculpt at the reformer studio, and mat sculpt, dance cardio, or a combo of both at the mat studio. Plus: a champagne toast.
Timeline: Book at least four to six weeks in advance.
126 North 3rd Street and 305 Cherry Street.
Talk it out at: BRWN GRL Wellness Studio
Bala Cynwyd
This spa and wellness center, designed for women of color (though all are welcome), offers a service called Let It Out. Spend 45 minutes venting with the in-house therapist, who will offer advice.
Timeline: Book an appointment sooner rather than later — it’s one of BRWN GRL’s most popular services.
29 Bala Avenue, Suite 122.
Go all out at: The J Spot
Fitler Square
This space offers a range of aesthetic and wellness treatments, plus four bridal packages. (Think medical-grade facials and IV therapy.) Loyalty program members can also earn points at the attached Jax Cafe, which serves fresh goods like lattes, wellness shots, pastries, and tomato pie.
Timeline: For best results, start your journey a year before the wedding.
501 South 22nd Street.
Published as “Where Can I Go in Philly for Pre-Wedding Wellness?” in the Winter/Spring 2026 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.
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