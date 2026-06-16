5 Pre-Wedding Wellness Ideas Around Philly

Relax, break a sweat, and vent at these local studios.

Relax, break a sweat, and vent at these local studios.

Stretch it out at: OHMGrown Yoga

Collingswood

Find your zen via OHMGrown’s low-cost, hour-long community yoga classes, offered three times a week. No membership is necessary.

Timeline: Stretch right up until the wedding day. Practice a gentle slow flow on Mondays or work up a sweat in a heated vinyasa flow class on Wednesdays and Fridays.

1030 Haddon Avenue.

Dance it out at: Philly Dance Fitness

Rittenhouse and Bella Vista

This studio’s Ballroom Bliss offerings give all marriers, family members, and their wedding parties access to private and semi-private lessons, custom choreography, discounted lesson packages, and more.

Timeline: Book at least four weeks in advance for private events.

1923 Chestnut Street, 2nd floor, and 1336 Kater Street.

Sweat it out at: Together Athletics

Old City

Host a 45-minute Pilates class in Together’s reformer studio or mat studio with up to 11 or 18 guests, respectively. Expect a full-body sculpt at the reformer studio, and mat sculpt, dance cardio, or a combo of both at the mat studio. Plus: a champagne toast.

Timeline: Book at least four to six weeks in advance.

126 North 3rd Street and 305 Cherry Street.

Talk it out at: BRWN GRL Wellness Studio

Bala Cynwyd

This spa and wellness center, designed for women of color (though all are welcome), offers a service called Let It Out. Spend 45 minutes venting with the in-house therapist, who will offer advice.

Timeline: Book an appointment sooner rather than later — it’s one of BRWN GRL’s most popular services.

29 Bala Avenue, Suite 122.

Go all out at: The J Spot

Fitler Square

This space offers a range of aesthetic and wellness treatments, plus four bridal packages. (Think medical-grade facials and IV therapy.) Loyalty program members can also earn points at the attached Jax Cafe, which serves fresh goods like lattes, wellness shots, pastries, and tomato pie.

Timeline: For best results, start your journey a year before the wedding.

501 South 22nd Street.

Published as “Where Can I Go in Philly for Pre-Wedding Wellness?” in the Winter/Spring 2026 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

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