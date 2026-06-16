Guides

5 Pre-Wedding Wellness Ideas Around Philly

Relax, break a sweat, and vent at these local studios.

By ·

Photograph courtesy of Philly Dance Fitness

Relax, break a sweat, and vent at these local studios.

Stretch it out at: OHMGrown Yoga

Collingswood
Find your zen via OHMGrown’s low-cost, hour-long community yoga classes, offered three times a week. No membership is necessary.
Timeline: Stretch right up until the wedding day. Practice a gentle slow flow on Mondays or work up a sweat in a heated vinyasa flow class on Wednesdays and Fridays.
1030 Haddon Avenue.

Dance it out at: Philly Dance Fitness

Rittenhouse and Bella Vista
This studio’s Ballroom Bliss offerings give all marriers, family members, and their wedding parties access to private and semi-private lessons, custom choreography, discounted lesson packages, and more.
Timeline: Book at least four weeks in advance for private events.
1923 Chestnut Street, 2nd floor, and 1336 Kater Street.

Sweat it out at: Together Athletics

Old City
Host a 45-minute Pilates class in Together’s reformer studio or mat studio with up to 11 or 18 guests, respectively. Expect a full-body sculpt at the reformer studio, and mat sculpt, dance cardio, or a combo of both at the mat studio. Plus: a champagne toast.
Timeline: Book at least four to six weeks in advance.
126 North 3rd Street and 305 Cherry Street.

Talk it out at: BRWN GRL Wellness Studio

Bala Cynwyd
This spa and wellness center, designed for women of color (though all are welcome), offers a service called Let It Out. Spend 45 minutes venting with the in-house therapist, who will offer advice.
Timeline: Book an appointment sooner rather than later — it’s one of BRWN GRL’s most popular services.
29 Bala Avenue, Suite 122.

Go all out at: The J Spot

Fitler Square
This space offers a range of aesthetic and wellness treatments, plus four bridal packages. (Think medical-grade facials and IV therapy.) Loyalty program members can also earn points at the attached Jax Cafe, which serves fresh goods like lattes, wellness shots, pastries, and tomato pie.
Timeline: For best results, start your journey a year before the wedding.
501 South 22nd Street.

Published as “Where Can I Go in Philly for Pre-Wedding Wellness?” in the Winter/Spring 2026 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.

Read More About:

Trending

  1. America’s Greatest Black-Owned Bookstore Community Is Here in Philly

  2. Public Pools Where You Can Swim for Free in Philadelphia

  3. Things to Do in Philadelphia This Weekend

  4. The Great Philly Mag Semiquincentennial Quiz: Part 5

  5. Summer 2026: Your Guide to Philly’s Biggest Summer Ever