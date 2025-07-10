This Bala Cynwyd Spa Gives Women of Color a Place to Unwind

BRWN GRL Wellness Studio is changing the way its clients think about self-care.

Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter.

Necessity is the mother of invention, and that couldn’t be more true than with the new BRWN GRL Wellness Studio in Bala Cynwyd. Nakea Murray — who owns VTOX Intimate Health & Wellness, also in Bala Cynwyd — came up with the idea for the spa as a way to work with and help out colleague Kellie Greene, owner of Main Line Mobile Massage, who was looking for a brick-and-mortar space.

Initially, the idea was to start a woman-focused spa. But as the concept took shape, it turned into something more ambitious: a collective made up of a variety of wellness service providers of color, all practicing in a collaborative studio.

While all clients are welcome, the spa’s focus is on reframing perceptions of self-care, particularly for people who don’t necessarily seek it out. Oftentimes, Murray­ explains, women of color — particularly Gen Xers and baby boomers — don’t see spa treatments as necessary. “They were kind of taught to work, to muscle through, raise kids,” she says. “Self-care was pretty much nonexistent, or conflated with grooming and hygiene, meaning, ‘I go get my hair done every two weeks.’”

The spa, which opened in May 2024, provides classic services such as massages and facials as well as luxe experiences like Japanese head spa treatments. Other offerings include a 30-minute nap session in the spa’s plush recliners, complete with a heated aroma­therapy eye mask, blanket, and headphones, and a 45-minute “venting” session­ guided by in-house therapist­ Tyra Gardner — a favorite among clients, Murray says.

Centering treatments around women of color is nothing new to the collective’s seven practitioners, including Murray. Her clientele at VTOX, a nature-based feminine health spa, has primarily been women of color, and their conversations sometimes touch on the lack of inclusivity in typical wellness spaces. “Not every service is best suited for us, unless it’s done by a practitioner that understands the specific needs of Black women,” she says. “Who would be better at that than other Black women and men?”

As for the aesthetic, the spa has three treatment rooms and a color scheme featuring earth tones like cinnamon and gold, with light wood accents. There’s also art showcasing all shades of brown skin. “[It’s] an oasis for women to know that when they cross that threshold, they will be cared for, pampered, emotionally supported, and safe,” Murray says. “It feels like a warm hug.”

Published as “New Sense” in the July 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.