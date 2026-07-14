Level Up Your Health With These New Philly-Made Products

From adjustable fitness gear to brain-boosting tea, these locally created products have your wellness in mind.

Looking to level up your mental and physical health? These products — all created by Philly entrepreneurs — aim to set you on the right track.

South Philly brand Mat & Moov makes ultra-absorbent, grip-backed yoga mat towels — you place them on top of your mat — that’ll prevent you from slipping during your hot practice. Pictured above: Mat & Moov Gabby towel, $48.

Mobile Metabolics, started by King of Prussia–based certified health coach Juliet Sabella, brings clinical-grade equipment (a wearable mask and sensors) to you to measure key health indicators, including VO2 max (how much oxygen you use while exercising) and Resting Metabolic Rate (the number of calories burned while at rest), so you can train smarter. Pricing varies.

COOP NeuroRefreshers, from a Villanova native, are nonalcoholic sparkling teas with stress-reducing adaptogens and brain-boosting nootropics, like ashwagandha and ginseng. Pictured above: Dare to Not Compare strawberry jalapeño sparkling rooibos and Hocus Pocus Now Focus mango sparkling yerba maté, each $36 per case.

Fishtown-based Adaptive Fitness’s medicine ball, which adjusts from eight to 12 to 16 pounds via attachable weighted bands — for progress you can measure and feel. Pictured above: Adaptive Fitness medicine ball, $149.

Published as “Health Helpers” in the July 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.