Upgrade Your Pilates Practice With These Philly-Made Exercise Cards

“Wall Pilates,” a series of 75 illustrated assisted Pilates movements created by In Flow Studio owner Alli Cavanagh, debuts next week.

As Pilates continues to be the “it girl” of today’s fitness industry, one Philly instructor is breathing new life into the century-old, low-impact exercise method with a fresh, accessible product.

Alli Cavanagh, owner of In Flow Studio (three locations in Fishtown and Old City), has created “Wall Pilates: Step-by-Step Workouts for Strength and Stability,” a deck of 75 illustrated exercises cards that aims to kick-start — and advance! — your Pilates practice. Even better: You don’t need any equipment — just a wall, which creates a semblance of resistance. And that’s the real beauty of this card deck: Practically anyone can use it, anywhere — at home, on vacation, in an airport. Heck, you can even get your co-workers doing Rolling Like a Ball in the office!

Zeitgeist, an imprint of Penguin Random House approached Cavanagh about creating the card deck, she says — “I believe they found me on TikTok” — and she immediately saw a fit. “Making Pilates accessible and approachable for all” is a top priority of her practice.

The exercises of Wall Pilates range from Joseph Pilates’s original repertoire — his “classical” work of 34 movements, from The Hundred to Swimming to Teaser — to contemporary additions like leg lifts and various lunges. (Some great stretches are also included, like hip and chest openers.) All intend to support your mobility, flexibility, and strength without straining your joints.

Cavanaugh’s deck moves methodically from beginner-friendly movements to more advanced ones. (The difficulty level is disclosed on each card.) Practicing is fool-proofed: Step-by-step instructions, with accompanying illustrations (designed by Austin-based artist Kate Francis), detail precisely how to move your body and use the wall for assistance. Target areas (back, core, glutes, etc.) are also noted, so you know which body parts you’re working.

The deck’s how-to guide provides 30 different recommendations for sequence combinations. (In Pilates, a sequence combines three or more movements to create a “flow,” with the goal of working both major and minor muscles uniformly.) That way, you don’t have to do all 75 exercises every time you crack the deck.

“Each card and sequence in the deck is designed to meet you where you are, and you can choose exercise sequences based on your confidence in the work,” Cavanagh says. “The more you move, the more you’ll understand your body, and the more confidence you’ll have to explore advancing to higher level exercises and sequences.”

So, the deck helps all levels of users. Beginners find exercises that match their current skill level, while experienced practitioners gain “a different perspective on the practice they already know, using the wall,” Cavanagh adds.

“I believe movement shouldn’t require the perfect setup or an hour-long time block on your calendar,” she says. “My hope is that this deck not only introduces you to Pilates or deepens your existing practice, but reminds you that showing up, even in small ways, is always enough.”

“Wall Pilates: Step-by-Step Workouts for Strength and Stability” officially publishes on August 18th. You can preorder it here for $19.99.