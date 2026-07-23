Best of Philly Spotlight: 10 Wedding Vendors You Need to Meet Right Now

Couples, put these folks on speed dial.

Need a planner? A caterer? Somewhere to find your (vintage!) gown? We got you. As you begin your wedding-planning journey, these 10 Best of Philly 2026 wedding vendors will ensure your festivities come together smoothly and beautifully. So take a look at the list below — then get to prepping. It’ll be time to say “I do” before you know it!

CATERER

Finley Catering

If there were a Mount Rushmore of Philly wedding characters, Steve Finley’s face would be on it. His catering and events company has breathed new life into ballrooms (the Crystal Tea Room, Ballroom at the Ben, and the Ballroom at Ellis Preserve — all of which were recently refreshed) and a bank (Union Trust), built its own barn-like venue (the Ivy at Ellis Preserve, seen above), served three sitting presidents, and hosted thousands of weddings — including one this month at Union Trust, a giveaway to toast Finley’s 50 (!) years in business.

PLANNER

Lovehaus Events

If you happen to nab Andrea Petrucci and Laura Bonadonna for your big day, consider yourself lucky. The Bucks County duo, who founded their full-service luxury event planning and design firm in 2013, take on only about 10 weddings a year, and for good reason. Once they’re on board, they are all in — for the big stuff, like handling logistics and conceptualizing gorgeous design schemes, and for the small details, like helping bridesmaids choose their dresses and wrangling last-minute RSVPs. By the end of the wedding weekend (did we mention they plan your rehearsal dinner, after-party, and next-day brunch, too?), clients say they feel less like planners and more like family.

Vintage Bridalwear

Glass Canary Vintage

Emilie Krause had a problem. She’s getting married in September, and she couldn’t find the perfect vintage gown — nor could she find a place that gave her bridal salon vibes: feeling special, wandering through a room full of beautiful retro dresses that would fit her. (Most vintage wedding dresses are notoriously tiny.) As she searched, she collected and then began selling online. Her first in-person client tried on the looks in Krause’s kitchen and living room. Krause opened a storefront in October, then promptly moved into a bigger space, to house the hundreds of pieces (from the 1920s to Y2K) she carries at a time. (She reorganizes the dresses for each client, so you’ll shop only from styles in your size.) And, of course, she solved her own problem — and has the dress of her dreams. But you’ll have to wait till next month to see what it is. 128 Leverington Avenue, Manayunk.

Photographer

Sheronda Seawright

Some wedding photos look like the pretty-if-rote sort that come with picture frames; others look like they could be on the cover of magazines. For the latter, there’s Philly-based Sheronda and Derrick Seawright, a married duo who have been capturing uber-glamorous, editorial-style engagement and wedding images for 13 years — making everyday couples look like superstars.

GOWN SAVIOR

Carriage Trade Cleaners

Got dirt on your hem while taking portraits outside? Someone spilled red wine on your gown at the reception? This Bucks County biz will come to your rescue with a soup-to-nuts wedding dress cleaning and preservation service. Your gown will be assessed and cleaned by the shop’s staff (prices range from $325 to $575). It’ll then be preserved on an acid-free dress bust to prevent discoloration and either placed in a vacuum-sealed bag or wrapped in muslin (in case you want to pull the dress out for anniversary photos). In six to eight weeks, your dress will be a true heirloom. Plus, says one happy customer, “The box they packaged my dress in is so, so cute!” 1108 Bustleton Pike, Feasterville-Trevose.

Bespoke Bridal Accessories

Madison Chamberlain

This Fishtown designer caught our eye back in 2022, mostly for her cute tops. Since then, she’s created a viral line of fanciful accessories, like fingerless tulle gloves speckled with jewels and colorful tulle veils spangled with metallic hearts, sequins, and iridescent ruffles. No wonder her own stylish vows made it into our wedding magazine — and Vogue.

Baker

The Cake Vault

A gluten-free cake with black sesame ganache and salted caramel. A honey lavender and lemon confection with lavender buttercream and lemon curd. And an old-fashioned spiced apple cake with brown butter cream cheese buttercream. Those are among the flavors Esy Arthur layers into her gorgeous (and delicious) nontraditional wedding cakes, which can range from a pretty oval design with a mix of dainty and vintage piping to a structural sweet complete with a disco ball that holds up two of the three tiers. A recent addition to her pastry prowess: a 17-pound tiramisu, because big desserts are now a thing. 5401 Tacony Street, Northeast Philly.

Music

Andrea Levine Artists

Sometimes Levine — who’s taken the stage with everyone from the Roots to Andrea Bocelli — goes solo, setting the scene at your cocktail hour with her electric violin and classical renditions of pop favorites. (Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” is always a hit.) Other times, a duo, trio, or quartet will perform during your ceremony. (“Rainbow Connection,” from The Muppet Movie, is an underrated aisle song, says Levine: “It carries such a lovely message about hope and wonder.”) Their repertoire spans 1,000-plus songs, so you can pick and choose what music best fits your love story — they’ll also learn something new should your favorite tune not be on their list.

St. Ledger — a former model whose father was a Strawbridge & Clothier exec — has an eye for what looks good, whether it’s a floral runner that drapes off the table or the meadowscapes of moss, ferns, and blooms like hellebores she created for the dino displays at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University for one prehistory-themed wedding. “Her florals are beyond words,” says bride Rachel Kinney.

Stationer

Shindig Bespoke

Jill Ryder keeps her client list small — she takes on 12 to 15 clients a year — but her design work is big and bold, incorporating different textures, shapes, and objects to create eye-catching save-the-dates, invitations, menus, and all the other printed details of your day. Her favorite material to work with other than, well, paper? Wood veneer. “It’s so versatile,” says Ryder, who started the biz back in 2004. “Paint it, stain it, engrave it, or leave the beautiful grains alone.” That’s a lot of restraint for someone who can turn a tennis ball into an escort card and who loves a destination wedding — so she can research the location and pack the colors and customs of that place into an envelope. As for her Philly weddings? “They feel like a homecoming.”

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Published in the August 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.