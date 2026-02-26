Fishtown Bridal Designer Madison Chamberlain’s Wedding Reception Was a Hot Pink Fever Dream

A giant cake structure played a starring role.

For many, the idea of popping out of a six-foot-tall wedding cake at your reception wearing a hot-pink veil covered in tiny Barbie shoes would feel like a fever dream. For Madison Chamberlain, a designer of nontraditional bridal dresses and veils, it was only fitting. She’d created two looks for her marriage to Jonáš Toupal, held at the Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm: an embellished green gown for the ceremony and dinner, and a pink minidress for dancing. “I wanted to look like a hot-pink Barbie ballerina,” Madison says. Jonáš, who initially wore a light blue suit, had a sequined jacket waiting in the wings.

The only thing missing? An over-the-top reveal. The Fishtown couple commissioned Sarah Davis of Sarah Marie Events, a Baltimore/D.C.-area planner and designer, to build a cake structure that opened in the middle and was large enough to fit them both. She crafted a showpiece that featured 250 white balls, 18 glittery cherries, and 60 handmade bows.

“It lived as decor for the night with our guests just thinking it was there for show, until we had our outfit change and surprised everyone by popping out of it,” Madison says. “The rest of the night, all of our guests used it as a photo backdrop, which was so amazing.”

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Alyssa Rose Photography | Venue: The Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm | Event Planning & Design: Sarah Davis of Sarah Marie Events | Bride’s Attire: Madison Chamberlain | Hair: Bardot Bridal Hair by Alexandra Archibald | Makeup: Brielle Zangari of Makeup by Brielle

Published as “Madison & Jonáš” in the Winter/Spring 2026 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

