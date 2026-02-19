Just Wait Till You See the Gorgeous Floral Installation at This Bucks County Wedding

The couple held their elevated garden party at the Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm.

On the morning of their wedding, Danielle Toy and Scott Shields woke to the threat of rain. This was a problem, because they’d planned on getting married outside, on the picturesque grounds of the Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm, a B&B surrounded by gardens and wildflower fields.

Eventually it did start to rain, and by midafternoon it was pouring. “The rain paused just in time for our first look and portraits outside, and then the skies opened up again,” Danielle says. The couple — who met through a dating app in 2019 and got engaged in 2023 — watched the downpour from inside the inn’s circa-1740 manor house, debating whether to move the ceremony indoors. And then the sky opened yet again, this time to reveal a spectacular summer sun.

After being married in the garden by Scott’s uncle (they’d kept the officiant a secret from everyone except for their parents), the newlyweds and their guests enjoyed an al fresco cocktail hour, followed by a reception in the grand, refurbished barn. The wedding’s theme — “elevated garden party” — was brought to life by Bucks County event planner and designer Courtney Space and Paige Drake of Perkasie’s Pridmore Floral Design.

“Since the grounds at Barley Sheaf are so lush in the summer months, I wanted to play up the garden party feel, so the florals were one of the main design components,” Danielle says. To that end, an abundance of colorful blooms like roses, peonies, and ranunculus lined long tables, and a showstopping suspended flower installation anchored the room, all made more beautiful by what Danielle and Scott say was the biggest surprise of the day: the dazzling sunshine streaming through the windows.

Photographer: Redfield Photography | Venue & Catering: The Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm | Event Coordination & Design: Courtney Space Events | Florals: Pridmore Floral Design | Cake & Desserts: The Caketeria | Bride’s Gown: Pronovias | Hair: Bardot Bridal Hair by Alexandra Archibald | Makeup: Kristen Fiori of Beauty Icon NYC | Groom’s Attire: Custom tux by Suitsupply | Rings: Leeser Diamonds | Invitations & Menus: Minted | Tableware: Citrine | Officiant: Michael Arnold (groom’s uncle)

Published as “Danielle & Scott” in the Winter/Spring 2026 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

