Bardot Bridal Hair’s Alexandra Archibald Goes Behind the Scenes of Her Vintage-Chic World

The Manayunk stylist landed cameos doing what she does best on And Just Like That and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Bardot Bridal Hair founder Alexandra Archibald isn’t just a stylist; she also plays one on TV. Because the casting agency needed a real hairstylist, the Manayunk resident landed cameos in the upcoming Season 5 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Season 2 of the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That. Here, Archibald goes behind the scenes.

At home

Prized possession: My house. My husband, Stephen Dahmer, and I have a circa-1900 stone-front twin — our first non-rented home. It’s surreal.

Beloved jewelry: Other than my wedding band, it’s my great-grandmother’s Art Deco topaz cocktail ring.

Favorite shoes: A thrifted pair of heeled saddle shoes from the ’60s. I wore them in one of the And Just Like That scenes!

Morning ritual: Coffee. I just got a Nespresso machine, and it’s luxurious.

Currently bingeing: The White Lotus.

Favorite musicians: Jenny Lewis is a favorite, but I gravitate toward ’60s and ’70s glam rock and French pop.

On my nightstand: A watercolor by artist Rachael Meckling, who also did my logo art.

I never sleep without: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask.

Pets: A Yorkie mix named Serge, a Brussels Griffon mix named T. Rex, and a pit bull named Jane.

In her bridal kit

Playlist: I carry a Bluetooth speaker but leave music choices to my brides. We listen to a lot of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

Go-to product: My Belle de Jour dry shampoo and texture powder. I launched it in June. It helps me feel better about my footprint, since it’s natural.

Personal mantra: Be kind, be patient, be happy; the money will come.

What I love most about my job: It’s a happy time for families that I get to be a part of.

Latest project: I’m curating a collection of vintage bridal gowns and elopement dresses with the Gainsbourg Garage, to launch this year. This is another way to bring sustainability into the bridal world.

On the go

Mode of transport: A 2018 Mini Cooper in British Racing Green. I’ve wanted a Mini Cooper since before I could drive.

Favorite workout: Walking in the Wissahickon or to Main Street. The stairs in Manayunk are the best workout you can get!

Favorite indulgence: Cannoli from Termini Bros. I love that they don’t fill the shells until you order.

Yearly trip: Stephen and I celebrate each anniversary in a different state. The plan is 50 years, 50 states! June is number six. Maybe we’ll do the Maryland shore.

Published as “Connoisseur: Lock Star” in the January 2023 issue of Philadelphia magazine.