How to Plan the Perfect Only-in-Philly Rehearsal Dinner

Marian Braccia, founder of Center City’s Porch & Pearls Event Planning, shares her tips.

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Marian Braccia, founder of Center City’s Porch & Pearls Event Planning, helps you design a rehearsal dinner that’s second only to the wedding itself.

The Venue

Think small(er). The intimacy of a rehearsal dinner means you have flexibility. “A favorite neighborhood restaurant, a chic private dining room, or even a family home can work beautifully,” says Braccia.

Set the vibe. Balance the rehearsal dinner against the tone of the wedding itself. “If your reception will be highly formal, the rehearsal dinner is a chance to keep things casual and laid-back, so the weekend doesn’t feel overly stuffy,” advises Braccia. “On the flip side, if your wedding is planned to be low-key, you might use the rehearsal dinner to showcase a more sophisticated, elegant side.”

Book early. Aim for eight to 12 months out, or as soon as your ceremony and reception sites are confirmed.

The Menu

Change things up. If your wedding features a formal plated dinner, incorporate casual cuisine here. “Think family style, small plates, or even something playful like a taco bar,” Braccia says.

Honor your family backgrounds. For cross-cultural weddings, “consider introducing each side of the family or guest list to the incredible flavors, customs, and experiences of a culture they may not be familiar with,” Braccia says. Or simply showcase local favorites: soft pretzels, Philly cheesesteak egg rolls, craft beer pairings.

Manage dietary restrictions. Even if you don’t know of any specific allergies or preferences, it’s thoughtful to include vegetarian and gluten-free options.

The Guest List

Figure out who is hosting. The groom’s side has traditionally hosted and paid for the rehearsal dinner, but now those duties can fall to anyone.

Be intentional. Invite immediate family, the wedding party, and anyone who is participating in the ceremony, plus their partners.

Include out-of-towners. Braccia loves running the dinner and welcome party consecutively at the same venue, hosting the dinner in a cozier space and then afterward moving to a larger area where the rest of the guests — such as those who have traveled and are in town early — can join. “Schedule the dinner to start 90 minutes before the welcome party begins so you can enjoy both parts of the evening,” she says.

The Timing

Be mindful of schedules. Since most weddings take place on Saturdays, rehearsal dinners are typically on Fridays, when people may still have work. If possible, push the dinner later to give them some breathing room.

Play with tradition. Want your Big Day to be a nonstop dance party? Move the formal toasts and speeches to the rehearsal dinner. “That way, your reception flows quickly through the meal and formalities so you can hit the dance floor sooner,” Braccia says.

Remember to rehearse. Before the dinner, walk through how the ceremony will proceed, including the processional and recessional, to clear up questions and calm nerves.

Published as “The Night Before” in the Winter/Spring 2026 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

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