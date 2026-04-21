The 2026 Top Doctors List Is Here

Our all-new list: the 3,086 best physicians in the Philadelphia region, as chosen by their peers.

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This month, we unveil our all-new Top Doctors list — a compilation of the best physicians in the region, whether you’re looking for a dermatologist, a cardiologist, a pediatrician or a family doctor. Sort by name, town, or specialty to find the doctor you need.

About the List

Castle Connolly is a trusted and credible health care research and information company with over 30 years of experience researching, reviewing, and selecting best-in-class health care providers and institutions. Our mission is to help people find the best health care by connecting patients with top-tier providers.

The Castle Connolly Doctor Directory is the nation’s largest network of peer-nominated doctors. Castle Connolly employs a rigorous team of researchers to select top health care professionals on both the national and regional levels. The Top Doctor selection process is based on peer-to-peer nominations, open to all licensed physicians in the United States, allowing them to nominate peers in any specialty and region. The research team then thoroughly vets each nominee’s professional qualifications, including education, professional reputation, research leadership, hospital and faculty appointments, disciplinary history, and outcomes data. Interpersonal skills such as listening, communicating effectively, demonstrating empathy, and instilling trust and confidence are also considered.

Castle Connolly is part of Everyday Health Group, a recognized leader in patient and provider education, attracting an engaged audience of over 60 million health consumers and over 890,000 U.S. practicing physicians and clinicians. Our mission is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant information, data, and analytics. We empower health care providers and consumers with trusted content and services. Professionals and/or institutions selected for inclusion in this magazine’s feature may also appear online at www.castleconnolly.com, or in conjunction with other Castle Connolly databases online and/or in print. For more information, please visit Castle Connolly.