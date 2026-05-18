A Philly Expert Shares 5 Truths About Gut Health That May Surprise You

Your gut impacts your immune system, hormones, and overall well-being more than you might realize. Ashley Furlong, a local certified integrative health practitioner, explains why.

After losing both her mom and her sister to chronic disease, certified integrative health practitioner Ashley Furlong made it her mission to support women through preventive health solutions. At Whole Health Studio, which she opened last June in Washington Square West, Furlong educates her clients on the interconnectedness of the gut, the immune system, and hormones, aiming to offer them relief from symptoms of stress, menopause, and GI issues. Here, five surprising truths she tells her clients that might make you feel better too.

1. Don’t underestimate your digestive tract.

About 70 percent of your immune system resides there, meaning a healthy gut leads to a healthy you. The intestinal lining acts like a protective border, deciding what gets absorbed into the bloodstream and what stays out. When gut imbalances disrupt this barrier, immune cells become chronically activated, often resulting in frequent illness, mood swings, and sinus issues. But there are easy ways to protect your intestinal lining! For one, try consuming zinc-rich foods like pumpkin seeds, which have been shown to strengthen the gut barrier and improve digestion.

2. Iron isn’t just a concern for folks with anemia.

When I look at labs, iron markers give me signals about gut health. One pattern I see with clients who have gut imbalances is low iron paired with high ferritin. (Ferritin is a protein that binds to and stores iron in your cells.) In cases of yeast overgrowth in the digestive tract, the body will block iron absorption by holding it in storage as a protective mechanism. (Yeast needs iron to grow; hence, ferritin will be high and iron will be low.) Start by reducing sugar and refined carbohydrates — yeast needs sugar to survive, and often, sugar cravings are a result of yeast overgrowth. Natural antifungals like garlic capsules also could help clear the yeast, though you’ll want to consult an expert before dabbling on your own.

3. Plagued by brain fog? It might be gluten sensitivity.

When most people think about gluten sensitivity, they picture bloating or stomach pain. But often, headaches, fatigue, and anxiety manifest. The reason for this is that gluten can trigger immune activation, and these immune chemicals travel through the gut–brain axis, which can increase inflammation and disrupt neurotransmitter balance. So when clients say, “I feel off after carb-heavy meals, but my stomach feels fine,” investigating gluten sensitivity becomes an important part of the healing protocol.

4. Your bathroom habits have a lot to do with your hormones.

Digestion plays a direct role in hormone regulation because estrogen is processed by the liver and then eliminated via bile in bowel movements. So when you’re constipated, estrogen gets reabsorbed instead of leaving the body. Over time, this contributes to patterns of estrogen dominance such as PMS, breast tenderness, heavy periods, and mood swings. A lab test can identify the specific root cause of your constipation, but a general starting point can look like consuming natural forms of soluble fiber, like flaxseed, to soften stool, and drinking filtered water — ideally, half your body weight in ounces — daily.

5. A word on heartburn.

It sounds counterintuitive, but many people experiencing heartburn, reflux, or GERD have too little stomach acid. Stomach acid is essential for breaking down food, activating digestive enzymes, and signaling the digestive tract to move things along. When acid levels are too low, food sits in the stomach longer and feels heavy, creating an upward burning sensation. Many people immediately reach for antacids, but they can hinder healthy digestion. Instead, try chewing your food slowly — this practice is the ignition switch that signals the stomach to release acid to break down food — and avoid liquefying fruits and veggies. When you drink your food, you miss out on the essential first step of digestion: chewing and releasing stomach acid so you can properly absorb nutrients.

Published as “Gut Feeling” in the May 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.