Every Vendor You Can Meet at Philadelphia Wedding’s Bubbly Ball
Consider the March 25th event the first step in your planning journey.
If you’ve been looking for a way to kick off your wedding planning journey, this is it. Philadelphia Wedding’s Bubbly Ball event is set for March 25th at One North Broad, with a lineup of 35 vendors — some of whom might be the perfect match for you and your betrothed when it comes to your festivities. (Click here to get your tickets!)
But it’s not just a one-stop wedding shop: It’s a fun night out for you and your partner, your best crew, your mom, your mother-in-law — whomever you think would enjoy everything from a fashion show from local boutiques to delicious food and drinks (from One North Broad’s exclusive caterer, Catering by Design), to stunning and inspiring decor displays, to vendor meet-and-greets.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and is organized like a wedding, with registration and bubbles to start, followed by the fashion show (aka the ceremony) at 6 p.m., and the vendor marketplace (or, the cocktail hour and reception) at 6:30 p.m. You’ll get to browse and experience the work of Philly-area photographers, planners, florists, entertainers, beauty pros, and more. (More about what to expect here.)
Want to do some pre-planning? Here’s that list of vendors.
Abhi Sarkar Photography
Ari Blanc Medical Spa
Arrangements Unlimited
Billy Penn Studios
Brampton Inn
Catering by Design
BVTLive!
Classic Cake
Ché&co Weddings
Cusato Events
Demure Bridal Boutique
DJ Lady FX
EKT Designs
Elegance Quartet Events
Eternally Yours Studio
Forget Me Knot
In the Mix Event Group
Laura Taylor Weddings
Live Nation
Ocra Events
One North Broad
On It Productions
Party Rental Ltd.
Priscilla Couture
Ready Entertainment
Ries Video Productions
Remark Glass
Renewal by Andersen
Sapore
Savor the Moment
Spa Pamper Parties
The Cake Vault
The Wedding Factor
Tina Ho MD Facial Plastic Surgery
Vision Furniture Event Rentals
