Every Vendor You Can Meet at Philadelphia Wedding’s Bubbly Ball

Consider the March 25th event the first step in your planning journey.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

If you’ve been looking for a way to kick off your wedding planning journey, this is it. Philadelphia Wedding’s Bubbly Ball event is set for March 25th at One North Broad, with a lineup of 35 vendors — some of whom might be the perfect match for you and your betrothed when it comes to your festivities. (Click here to get your tickets!)

But it’s not just a one-stop wedding shop: It’s a fun night out for you and your partner, your best crew, your mom, your mother-in-law — whomever you think would enjoy everything from a fashion show from local boutiques to delicious food and drinks (from One North Broad’s exclusive caterer, Catering by Design), to stunning and inspiring decor displays, to vendor meet-and-greets.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and is organized like a wedding, with registration and bubbles to start, followed by the fashion show (aka the ceremony) at 6 p.m., and the vendor marketplace (or, the cocktail hour and reception) at 6:30 p.m. You’ll get to browse and experience the work of Philly-area photographers, planners, florists, entertainers, beauty pros, and more. (More about what to expect here.)

Want to do some pre-planning? Here’s that list of vendors.

Abhi Sarkar Photography

Ari Blanc Medical Spa

Arrangements Unlimited

Billy Penn Studios

Brampton Inn

Catering by Design

BVTLive!

Classic Cake

Ché&co Weddings

Cusato Events

Demure Bridal Boutique

DJ Lady FX

EKT Designs

Elegance Quartet Events

Eternally Yours Studio

Forget Me Knot

In the Mix Event Group

Laura Taylor Weddings

Live Nation

Ocra Events

One North Broad

On It Productions

Party Rental Ltd.

Priscilla Couture

Ready Entertainment

Ries Video Productions

Remark Glass

Renewal by Andersen

Sapore

Savor the Moment

Spa Pamper Parties

The Cake Vault

The Wedding Factor

Tina Ho MD Facial Plastic Surgery

Vision Furniture Event Rentals

Get your tickets here, and we can’t wait to see you on March 25th!

Get more great content from Philadelphia Wedding:

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | NEWSLETTER

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.