What to Expect at Philadelphia Wedding’s Bubbly Ball

Set for March 25th at One North Broad, the evening will feature everything from a fashion show to wedding vendor meet-and-greets. Here’s how to get your tickets.

Did you get engaged over the holidays or Valentine’s Day and you’re feeling a little … overwhelmed? Not sure where to start on this wedding planning journey? Or maybe you just want a fun night out with your Big Day crew — where you can also squeeze in some IRL inspiration? Whatever you need, this year’s Bubbly Ball has you covered. (Get your tickets here!)

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25th, and held at the gorgeous One North Broad — a stellar backdrop for engagement photos or your wedding itself, by the way — the evening is organized like a wedding. (Consider this your dress rehearsal — perhaps a chance to try out some of the chic looks you’re considering for your rehearsal dinner or bridal shower.)

The night will kick off with a champagne greeting before the ceremony — aka the fashion show — takes the stage.

Here, models will walk down the aisle sporting styles from Philly-area boutiques. Hopefully at least one of these looks — from classically chic to bold and glam — will catch your eye.

Afterward, you will be treated to a cocktail hour and reception. Designed as an immersive experience, you’ll have the chance to walk among beautiful floral displays and decor vignettes, try delicious cuisine, sip innovative drinks, and chat with local wedding experts.

Catering by Design, the exclusive caterer for One North Broad, will be serving up those sips and bites, while Best of Philly-winning Arrangements Unlimited will serve as the lead designer for the event.

Abhi Sarkar, whose photos you see here, will also be snapping pics throughout the night.

Ocra Events will ensure you sit pretty, thanks to various lounge areas; and entertainment will come courtesy of various companies, including BVT!Live and sister biz On It Productions (also Best of Philly-winning).

Remark Glass will be showing off their beautiful vessels made from former wine or liquor glasses, water bottles, and other recycled glass materials.

And Forget Me Knot Floral Repurposing, which takes wedding blooms and re-envisions them for nursing homes and hospitals, will have a bouquet bar for you to DIY your own arrangement to take home.

And that’s just a handful of the vendors you can expect — in the coming weeks, we’ll be releasing more of the vendors, from photographers to beauty pros to planners, and more. General admission is $41.99; couples’ admission is $31.74; and the wedding party group discount is $26.62. Get your tickets today — and stay tuned for the rest of the details.

