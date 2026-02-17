News

What to Expect at Philadelphia Wedding’s Bubbly Ball

Set for March 25th at One North Broad, the evening will feature everything from a fashion show to wedding vendor meet-and-greets. Here’s how to get your tickets.

By ·
Bubbly Ball

All photos from the 2025 Bubbly Ball / Photography by Abhi Sarkar Photography

Did you get engaged over the holidays or Valentine’s Day and you’re feeling a little … overwhelmed? Not sure where to start on this wedding planning journey? Or maybe you just want a fun night out with your Big Day crew — where you can also squeeze in some IRL inspiration? Whatever you need, this year’s Bubbly Ball has you covered. (Get your tickets here!)

Bubbly Ball

2025 signage by Open Aire Affairs

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25th, and held at the gorgeous One North Broad — a stellar backdrop for engagement photos or your wedding itself, by the way — the evening is organized like a wedding. (Consider this your dress rehearsal — perhaps a chance to try out some of the chic looks you’re considering for your rehearsal dinner or bridal shower.)

fashion show

The night will kick off with a champagne greeting before the ceremony — aka the fashion show — takes the stage.

fashion show

Here, models will walk down the aisle sporting styles from Philly-area boutiques. Hopefully at least one of these looks — from classically chic to bold and glam — will catch your eye.

fashion show

Afterward, you will be treated to a cocktail hour and reception. Designed as an immersive experience, you’ll have the chance to walk among beautiful floral displays and decor vignettes, try delicious cuisine, sip innovative drinks, and chat with local wedding experts.

A display by Arrangements Unlimited

Catering by Design, the exclusive caterer for One North Broad, will be serving up those sips and bites, while Best of Philly-winning Arrangements Unlimited will serve as the lead designer for the event.

Attendees at the 2025 event

Abhi Sarkar, whose photos you see here, will also be snapping pics throughout the night.

Attendees

Attendees at the 2025 event

Ocra Events will ensure you sit pretty, thanks to various lounge areas; and entertainment will come courtesy of various companies, including BVT!Live and sister biz On It Productions (also Best of Philly-winning).

remark glass

Vessels by Remark Glass 

Remark Glass will be showing off their beautiful vessels made from former wine or liquor glasses, water bottles, and other recycled glass materials.

florals

Forget Me Knot Floral Repurposing, with founder Leona Davis

And Forget Me Knot Floral Repurposing, which takes wedding blooms and re-envisions them for nursing homes and hospitals, will have a bouquet bar for you to DIY your own arrangement to take home.

fashion show

One more bold bridal style — for good measure

And that’s just a handful of the vendors you can expect — in the coming weeks, we’ll be releasing more of the vendors, from photographers to beauty pros to planners, and more. General admission is $41.99; couples’ admission is $31.74; and the wedding party group discount is $26.62. Get your tickets today — and stay tuned for the rest of the details.

