You Can (Finally!) Hold Your Wedding Reception at Longwood Gardens

The new Fountain Room, with its large arched windows and canvas mural, is a gorgeous backdrop for your festivities.

With the showstopping makeover of Longwood Gardens — a $250 million expansion and renovation that debuted in November of 2024 — comes good news for couples hoping to throw the ultimate garden party: The renowned horticultural destination in Kennett Square now (finally!) hosts weddings.

“Longwood has been a place for special moments in the lives of our guests, and we have long had requests to hold wedding receptions,” says Patricia Evans, associate vice president of marketing and communications. “We are excited to now be a part of these important moments.”

The project includes the new Fountain Room (pictured here and above), a private event space for up to 150 seated guests. Its large arched windows overlook the property’s majestic Main Fountain garden.

Planning a bigger bash? Longwood’s grand ballroom and the historic main conservatory are also now open to host up to 400 people for seated dinners, while the cozy, wood-paneled Music Room and the modern Legacy Room are ideal for intimate gatherings of up to 50. (To note: The venue does not allow ceremonies on-site.)

With the exception of food — you must use Longwood’s in-house caterers, Restaurant Associates — couples can bring in approved outside vendors for everything, including flowers. Longwood’s own floral team, led by Steven Cox, is also available to enhance the already stunning spaces — now more spectacular than ever.

The only thing that could rival it: a private fountain performance in the gardens offered for special events, in which soaring arcs of water dance beneath a starry sky.

Longwood Gardens is located at 1001 Longwood Road in Kennett Square.

Published as “Nature Made” in the Winter/Spring 2026 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

