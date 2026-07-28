Your First Look at the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia’s Newly Refreshed Ballroom

Plus: Five other venues to consider for your Big Day.

The event spaces at the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia were always lovely, of course — two smaller ballrooms and a grand foyer, all located on the fifth floor. The only problem? They didn’t allow for more than 250 guests, so couples looking to throw large-scale weddings had to turn elsewhere. Until now, that is. The hotel has combined these areas into one — a 9,000-square-foot ballroom that can host 400 guests for a seated dinner, or 600 for a cocktail-style event.

The updated venue not only meets the growing demand for larger celebrations, says Milanee Benaouadj, the hotel’s director of event sales and group services, but it also serves as a refreshingly restrained (and subtly glamorous) canvas, allowing couples to tailor the venue to fit their vision instead of being hindered by obtrusive ballroom designs. A gold-leaf ceiling has been replaced with sophisticated, textural plaster. Contemporary lines are softened by organic materials, like a sculptural wood entry door and bespoke wood-and-glass partitions (for multiple room configurations). A showstopping seeded glass lighting installation is suspended overhead.

The reinvigorated space is in high demand — it’s already booking through the end of 2028. (If you, too, are interested, contact the venue 12 to 18 months in advance, especially if you’re hoping to snag a spring or fall date. Pricing varies based on menu selections and event needs.)

For those hoping to host something (much) smaller, the hotel’s newly opened Sky Garden — a private, residential-style floor of eight suites­­ — now hosts micro-weddings of up to 40 guests. The space is an oasis in the city, with amenities including a sanctuary-like spa and fitness room, a conservatory, and sprawling outdoor terraces complete with lush greenery. There’s also a museum-worthy collection of works by local and international artists, many of which were specially commissioned for the floor. The two-bedroom penthouse is an ideal setting for an intimate gathering, with a wine cellar, a patio, and an indoor-outdoor feel that will give your party a natural flow. Couples are required to book the entire floor, which starts at a cool $45,000, ensuring complete exclusivity — and next-level luxury.

Venue Buzz

More spaces with style

Loews Philadelphia Hotel in Market East has given its event spaces and ballrooms a design overhaul, with a refreshed color palette of earthy tones, plus new finishes and wallcoverings and custom lighting fixtures.

Willowdale, a dairy farm in Kennett Square, has been reimagined into a rustic-meets-elegant venue. A collab between owners Michael and Katherine Bucklin and Jeffrey A. Miller (JAM) Hospitality Group, the property includes multiple indoor and outdoor cere­mony spots and on-site lodging.

Starting in the spring of 2027, Glen Foerd, the iconic riverfront estate in Northeast Philly, will be partnering with event company Cescaphe for weddings. Expect renovations to the mansion and its grounds, and plans for a cathedral-style tent on the south lawn.

At the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center, marriers can now opt to hold their event in a black-trimmed conservatory-style cathedral glass tent by Montco-based EventQuip that can be temporarily constructed on the property.

In honor of its 50th anniversary, Finley Catering is sprucing up its beloved Ballroom at the Ben, Union Trust, and the Ballroom at Ellis Preserve, with more than $1 million in upgrades.

Published as “Having a Ball” in the Summer/Fall 2026 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.