How Hoagie Heir Joey Sacco Became an OnlyFans Millionaire

The Ocean City native from the family behind Sack O' Subs says he made more money in two days on OnlyFans than he would have in a year as an accountant.

So the story goes like this: Joey Sacco, now 26, was 19 and bored. He opened his phone, made a sexually explicit solo video, sent it to a girl. The video got shared. Then shared more. Joey was later horrified to discover someone actually trying to sell it. “I was like, excuse my French, but fuck that,” he says. “If anyone’s going to make money off my body, it’s me.”

Which may explain how the hunky scion of the Jersey Shore hoagie empire known as Sack O’ Subs — a star basketball player at Ocean City High who was recruited to Vassar, of all places — created a series of viral TikToks that made him a goofy, and eventually smutty, internet sensation.

Like other famous Joeys — Merlino, Tribbiani — Joey Sacco telegraphs a familiar Italian American charm, the merry rascal always sending the ball (or now, his balls) hurtling into the neighbor’s yard. While he boasts a certain 8th and Tasker virility (gorgeous teeth, shredded abs), it’s seemingly the attribute below his waist — what might be called Sacco’s sub — that’s made him rich. “I really didn’t know,” he says. “I would just hear it from the girls I was hooking up with: ‘Wow.’”

His rise as a social media star began in a decidedly more G-rated way. Home from college in December 2022 and working in the hoagie shop’s 9th Street Ocean City location, Joey convinced his sister Grace to make a TikTok of him lampooning difficult customers. It garnered six million views. “I was like, this could be something I could build off of,” he says.

I’ll probably never have to work a normal job a day in my life. I’m playing the long game.” — Joey Sacco

Amused by his wry content and admiring of his hirsute young Sly Stallone looks, followers piled up like Friday night traffic to the Shore: 400,000 on TikTok, 131,000 on X, 120,000 on Instagram. Another skit garnered 13 million views. In posts, Joey was often shirtless and clad in bun-hugging shorts (“I’ve always been comfortable showing off my body”), which resulted in salacious commentary, especially from gay men. He mused: Would this particular market pony up cash to watch him be a bit more … naughty? And didn’t that beat assembling calzones?

He started an account on OnlyFans, where adult creators can go right to the source without the film studio middleman, in January 2025; in just two days, he made the annual salary at his upcoming accounting job. He quit that job before starting.

Infused with the jumpy joy of a newly adopted puppy, Joey is intensely likable, his carefree spirit infectious in myriad TikToks and IG posts. But it is his louche charisma, along with his porn-star physique (you can almost smell the Axe body spray), that is now his calling card and moneymaker. You can admire his alacrity at leveraging his sex appeal while also lamenting the message he and similar bro-ey influencers blare to the masses — that hard work of the kind that built his family’s business is for suckers, that celebrity and brand are the only currency that matter, that there’s nothing more important than being young, hot, and rich. “I’ll probably never have to work a normal job a day in my life,” he says. “I’m playing the long game.”

Gay men make up 98 percent of his average 7,000 OF monthly subscribers, who gobble up flirty clips of him all hot and soapy in the shower or walking to the fridge naked. I estimate his annual income is in the seven figures. He doesn’t deny it; he has a broker at Morgan Stanley managing his blossoming portfolio. “I do well,” he says.

He’s even more coy when it comes to his sexuality, labeling it “exploring.” (In one video, which requires an additional $100 to see, Joey and a male “collaborator” get into some spicy mischief together.) But why he’s exploring seems fairly straightforward: to ring up the cash register. It’s textbook queerbaiting, exploiting the trope of the gay guy lusting for the straight dude in the backwards baseball cap who, after a few beers, might just be up to try … something. But if a bunch of thirsty gays want to pay to see him eating cereal nude, what’s the issue? “Just because mostly men are the ones that subscribe, I don’t think that should be my fault,” Joey says. “I’m not forcing them to do that.”

His family is aware of his OnlyFans; Joey wanted them prepared in case an angry customer started finger-wagging while waiting for their capicola and cheese. “People are entitled to feel however they feel,” his sister Grace says. “If they want to stop eating tuna subs because of what my brother is doing, that’s up to them. There’s other places to get sandwiches, I guess.”

Joey doesn’t sweat the haters who occasionally slip into his DMs. “I’m going to be traveling the world, going wherever I want, making money from my phone for X amount of years, you know?” he says. “And you’re stuck at a desk with a bad back sitting for nine hours a day, being a slave to corporate America. Say what you want. I’m laughing my way to the bank.”

Published as “Now Starring: Joey Sacco” in the August 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.