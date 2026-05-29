How to Pick Your (Second) Favorite World Cup Squad

The U.S. probably won’t play in Philadelphia, but nine other nations will. From underdogs and Union connections to party starters and title contenders, here’s who to root for.

The United States (most likely) isn’t playing in Philly during the World Cup. But there are nine other teams that will play at the Linc, far from home and looking for a few new fans. Here’s how to pick your second-favorite team.

If you want a team you can follow to the end

The safe choice is to fly Le Tricolore: France has made it to the last two World Cup finals, and trails only Spain as this year’s favorite. Brazil is also a good bet to get into the semis, though the Canarinho haven’t made it past the quarterfinals since their 2002 championship. Among the other nations playing here, Ecuador, the Ivory Coast, Ghana, and Croatia are expected to get at least to the knockout round.

If you want to root for a Union player

Midfielder Danley Jean Jacques has represented his home country of Haiti since he was 16. This will be his first World Cup — and Haiti’s first since 1974. Sons of Ben is sure to be in his corner.

If you want the most beautiful game

In a draw that leans toward defense — even Brazil, which more or less invented o jogo bonito, are not the artists they once were — the tiny (160,000 people!) Caribbean island of Curaçao brings more of an attacking style. The former Dutch Antilles, led by brothers Leandro and Juninho Bacuna, went undefeated in every stage of World Cup qualifying, and also led all teams in scoring. Oh, and it’s Curaçao’s first-ever trip to the World Cup. Go newbies!

If you want the most beautiful jersey

Also Curaçao. Somehow both minimalist and riotous, the lemon-yellow jersey with blue piping and pink, turquoise, and orange stripes is meant to evoke the sunshine, color, and historic buildings of its capital city, Willemstad, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

If you want to feel needed

Haiti could use Philadelphia’s support just because they’re facing France, but, on top of that, they are one of four countries subject to a U.S. travel ban (so much for that “FIFA Peace Prize”), which means most of their fans can’t see them here in person. Another one of those banned nations, Ivory Coast, is the only team to play here twice, so the Elephants — which have a rising star in Premier League–bound winger Yan Diomande — could really use a local boost.

If you want to see the best player in the world

You’ll have to go to Kansas City or Dallas to see Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Portugal’s Vitinha, or Spain’s Lamine Yamal. But take heart: French forward Kylian Mbappé and 40-year-old Croatian captain Luka Modric — two all-time greats, whether on the international stage or in La Liga — will both be in South Philly.

If you want to cheer for the underdog

You live in the right place! This is Iraq’s first World Cup since 1986 (and second overall), though with their patient, counter-attacking style of play, the Lions of Mesopotamia have shorter odds to come out of their group than Haiti or Curaçao. But when it comes to winning the whole thing, FanDuel has all three of those countries at the very bottom of the betting odds: +50,000, which means you’ll lose $1 for a chance to win $500.

If you want to party

Premature rumors of “no tailgating” would have been especially bad news for fans of Brazil, whose exuberance and grilled-meat prowess took over the parking lots outside the Linc when Flamengo played in last summer’s Club World Cup. And if you’re hardcore, hit the bars on June 13th — one night before the first Philly match — when Australia versus Turkey won’t kick off until midnight. A temporary state law meant to accommodate both tourists and the West Coast games means closing time is not till 4 a.m.

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Published as “World Cup Match Maker” in the June 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.