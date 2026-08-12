4 Philly Culinary Experiences for Your Pre-Wedding Festivities

From cake decorating to pasta-making, these ideas are all in good taste.

Culinary experiences are the latest ways couples are making their pre-wedding festivities just as meaningful as the Big Day — and the four options you’ll read about here are all in good taste.

Invite your bridal shower guests to practice their Lambeth-style piping technique during one of New June’s cake decorating classes, held in the Brewerytown shop. You’ll create your own vintage-style confection, complete with ruffles and garlands — and leave with a sweet treat for later. 2623 West Girard Avenue, Brewerytown.

Midnight Pasta’s customizable pasta-making parties, hosted at BLDG39 at the Arsenal in Northeast Philly, will match your event’s energy, whether you’re planning a family-friendly engagement dinner or a lively party with your besties, complete with a drag queen emcee. 5401 Tacony Street, Northeast Philly.

Don’t shy away from a theme for your party. It gives people a chance to be creative. It doesn’t have to be strict or go as far as having people come in costume, but giving them something fun to play with gets people excited.” — Natalia Lepore Hagan, Midnight Pasta

Another way to shake things up? Cocktail Culture Co.’s bach party package. You’ll get a private drink-making session in their Old City space, where you’ll mix up (and enjoy) three rounds of cocktails. 16 South 2nd Street, Old City.

And after you’ve gone through the rundown of your ceremony, you can head to Hudson Table in Northern Liberties for an interactive rehearsal dinner: Master your dumpling folding technique, learn to hand-roll sushi, or just mingle and enjoy the feast. 1001 North 2nd Street, Northern Liberties.

Want more great ideas for your Big Day? Visit our local wedding guides here to get decor and fashion inspo, pre-wedding wellness ideas, and more tips and tricks.

Published as “Food Fests!” in the Summer/Fall 2026 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.