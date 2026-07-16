A Floral Meadow, Cowboy Hats, and Western Flair Defined This Grand Bucks County Bash

The bride told her planner, Shannon Wellington, that she wanted her party to feel like if Beth Dutton from the show Yellowstone had a big wedding.

If you envisioned a Western-inspired wedding, you’d probably think of traditional trappings like hay bales, swaths of cowhide, and rustic wagon wheels. But for Pottstown’s Danielle Goodhart and Nicolas Mastromatto — a homesteading couple who reconnected on a dating app in 2018 after going to middle and high school together — the goal for their fall fete was that it be elegant and elevated. “I wanted it to feel country, but not mason-jar country,” says Danielle.

The setting: Bucks County’s The Lake House Inn, a restored 19th-century estate with sweeping views of Lake Nockamixon. A team of talented vendors, led by Chadds Ford–based wedding planner and designer Shannon Wellington, enhanced the property’s natural beauty with one-of-a-kind installations, like a custom dance floor designed to look like a rug, lavish floral meadows at the ceremony site, and a branding bar where the 125 guests could customize leather drink sleeves. “I told Shannon that I wanted my wedding to feel like if Beth Dutton from the show Yellowstone had a big wedding,” says the bride.

The invitation suite set the tone. Papertree Studio’s bespoke suite included a custom watercolor illustration of Lake Nockamixon and wood and leather details.

And at each place setting were menus with Papertree Studio’s watercolor illustration and handwritten thank-you notes.

Monogrammed napkins and drink stirrers, also by Papertree Studio, were stylish partners to the duo’s signature sips — a spicy margarita and a whiskey cocktail.

The couple’s bluetick coonhound, Baler, inspired Herella Design’s seating chart installation, with table numbers tucked into leather sleeves.

For welcome bags, guests were gifted jute bags filled with goodies like popcorn, candy, and a custom bandanna that matched the dance floor.

And during the wedding, guests were invited to customize leather and cowhide drink koozies at a branding bar by Bullet Boots Hat Bar. (Close family, bridesmaids, and groomsmen were given custom-branded cowboy hats.) “Everyone loved that they could walk away with something they would actually use,” Danielle says.

But the most meaningful touches were the subtlest. A lamp made out of horseshoes by the groom’s late grandfather — a farrier, or specialist in equine hoof care — sat on the drinks bar, and at the ceremony, a cowboy hat rested on the seat next to the mother of the bride, in honor of her late husband, Danielle’s stepfather.

“The most touching moment for me was watching our son walk down the aisle,” says Nick. The couple discovered they were expecting soon after getting engaged; by the time of the wedding, their son, Jackson, had just started walking. “I played peekaboo with him to get him to come to me,” Nick says.

THE DETAILS

Photography: Magi Fisher | Venue: The Lake House Inn | Event Planning & Design: Shannon Wellington Weddings and Events | Florals: Fresh Designs Florist | Catering: Jeffrey A. Miller (JAM) Hospitality Group | Gown: Dany Tabet from The Ivory Concept | Tux: Trussini from Boyds | Rings: Ballerina Jewelers (bride); Elysium Black Diamond (groom) | Hair & Makeup: Sofia Serrano (Air Hair and Makeup) | Invitations & Day-Of Paper Goods: Papertree Studio | Entertainment: L.A. Starz by EBE Talent | Fiddler: Philip Bowen | Rentals: White Glove Rentals and Nuage Designs | Officiant: Journeys of the Heart | Videographer: NST Pictures | Content Creator: Harrison Films | Signage & Large Installs: Herella Design | Dance Floor: Shout! | Branding & Hat Bar: Bullet Boots Hat Bar

Published as “Danielle & Nicolas” in the Summer/Fall 2026 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

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