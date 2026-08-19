10 Titles to Look for at Saturday’s Philly Bookstore Crawl

Some highlights from the local lit scene this season

The annual Philly Bookstore Crawl —your self-guided tour of local bookshops returning this Saturday — is a good excuse to put a bookmark in your current literary fling and go out looking for the next one. (Or at least a new addition to your TBR tower.) It’s also a chance to support local businesses fighting the good fight against that global illiteracy superstorm supposedly headed our way.

Here’s the official Bookstore Crawl calendar, packed with readings, signings, parties, and other good stuff. Need a rec? Here’s a rundown of some of our favorite new and recent(-ish) releases by your friends and neighbors.

The Parisian Heist

Jo Piazza

The prolific crafter of mile-a-minute thrillers released her latest in July, unspooling a story of mystery and intrigue set in the Paris art world. (Piazza is one of several authors appearing at Ambler’s Bookshop on Main on Saturday at 2 p.m. and again at 6 p.m., for a “book foiling” and after-party.)

Orisha Tales: Amor and the Magical River

Dr. Amalia Daché

The UPenn prof draws on Afro-Cuban and Yoruba music and culture for her brand-new bilingual children’s book series, illustrated by Alexander Izquierdo. (Part of the Crawl: 11 a.m. at Taller Puertorriqueño.)

The local sci-fi scribe’s third novel is billed as a “multiversal romantic comedy.” *Jen & Gary may be too weird and violent for your average rom-com BookTokker, but more daring readers should take the leap. (Part of the Crawl: 1-3 p.m. at A Novel Idea.)

Living, Together: Reimagining Community in the Age of Disconnection

Edited by Samantha Paige Rosen

Kristen Arnett, Kim Stanley Robinson, Jonathan Escoffery, and more contribute to this collection of essays about modern living in an era of loneliness, economic volatility, and housing shortages. Is communal living the answer? Editor and veteran journalist Rosen presents a multitude off perspectives after moving back into her childhood bedroom. (Part of the Crawl: 1 p.m at The Head and the Hand.)

Fat Swim

Emma Copley Eisenberg

This collection of short stories by the West Philly author (see the marvelous 2024 novel House Mates) is warm, witty, and wise, and one of my favorite books of the year. Check out Victor Fiorillo’s interview with Eisenberg here. (Part of the Crawl: 1 p.m. at The Head and the Hand.)

Second Sight: How the Wonder and Vision of Black Mediamakers Push America Toward Freedom

Sarah J. Jackson

The Penn professor examines the history of the United States through the Black journalists, moviemakers, and authors who helped shape it, from DuBois to Wheatley to Coogler. (See also: Malcolm Burnley’s interview with Jackson here.)

To Kill a Cook

W.M. Akers

The prolific game designer/author has turned some heads with this thriller about a food critic hunting down a murderer in the cutthroat ’70s NYC restaurant scene. It’s “pure fun” according to Publisher’s Weekly.

Mother Tongue

Sara Nović

The deaf activist and author released her memoir earlier in the year, and drew praise for her stirring recollection of hiding her disability as a kid and building her community as an adult and mother.

Dead Milkmen

Tyler Sonnichsen

The Philly punk universe is chaotic and nebulous, but none would deny that one of its brightest stars is The Dead Milkmen whose slacker vibes and arch irreverence have made them an ongoing concern in this city and beyond. The book follows the band from its grimy West Philly beginnings in the early ’80s to its modern era as grimy elder statesmen of snark.

To Drown a Witch

By Lindsey Olsson

The YA fantasy author recently released her latest “enemies-to-lovers romantasy” full of love and lore, murder and magic. (Part of the Crawl: 2-4 p.m. Bookish Notions.)