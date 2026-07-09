Your Guide to MLB All-Star Week in Philly

Big-ticket events, an all-out fan fest, exclusive merch, and a Phanatic fur-covered fever dream — here’s everything you need to know about baseball’s biggest summer party.

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is more than nine innings at Citizens Bank Park. It’s five days of Home Run Derby bombs, baseball’s brightest young stars, a fan festival, celebrity appearances, and a red carpet in historic Philadelphia — a backdrop worthy of America’s 250th birthday celebration. It’s also the first time the Midsummer Classic has come to Citizens Bank Park and the first All-Star Game in Philadelphia since 1996!

Here’s your complete guide to MLB All-Star Week in Philadelphia.

First Things First: Which Phillies Are on the All-Star Roster?

The hometown heroes are killing it in this department — the Phillies boast six (!) All-Stars this year. Here’s a little bit about them:

Brandon Marsh

The star outfielder is the only fan-voted player from the Phillies (oops), and therefore the only ASG starter. He’s currently hitting .305 with 15 home runs — almost a career high! He was already a major fan favorite, but his performance lately makes him the top Fightin’ to watch.

Kyle Schwarber

Schwarbombs away! He was selected by the players — because obviously Shohei Ohtani was the DH selected by fans — but he was a shoo-in. Shwarber currently leads the league in home runs, with 30 on the season so far.

Bryce Harper

A couple years ago, Harper getting voted into the All-Star roster was a given; this year he was selected as a “Legend Pick” by the commissioner. (He’s now a first baseman, so competition was fierce — fans picked Freddie Freeman and players picked Matt Olson, which are hard picks to argue with.) Harper is having a solid bounce-back year, with 20 home runs so far this season, after having only 27 total last year.

Cristopher Sánchez

I’m not exaggerating when I say Sánchez might be the best pitcher in the National League. The superstar lefty led NL pitchers in Baseball Reference‘s WAR last year and is leading again this year — he’s got 10 wins and a 2.62 ERA so far this season. Sánchez was a player selection (there’s no pitcher selection by fans) but he was a guaranteed All-Star.

Jhoan Durán

The closer, acquired last trade deadline from the Twins, currently has a 1.47 ERA going into today, plus 22 saves. Fun fact: His nickname is “Durantula” because he has spider tattoos, spider cleats, and a trippy PhanaVision tarantula hellscape when he comes into the game.

Jesús Luzardo

A somewhat surprising replacement selection after it was formally announced that a couple of (frankly, more qualified) starting pitchers would be ineligible because of their regular-season pitching schedules. He’s … doing fine? Probably above average, but not having a spectacular year or anything. Zack Wheeler would have been the more logical Phillie pitcher to add to the roster, but he has to pitch Sunday.

The Schedule: All-Star Week Events

Of course, the main event All-Star Game is happening Tuesday night, but maybe you didn’t get tickets (or don’t want to mortgage your house to acquire them). Honestly, it’s just as well that you didn’t snag seats for the game. Some of the most exciting parts of the week aren’t those nine innings — they’re what’s happening around ’em.

HBCU Swingman Classic

July 10th, 7 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park

The week kicks off on Friday with this game featuring 50 student-athletes from D-1 programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Tickets are still available, here.

All-Star Village

July 11th-14th at the Convention Center

Much more on this below but think an indoor (read: air-conditioned) baseball-themed carnival with all kinds of fun and games, plus mascots, a merch shop, photo and autograph sessions with baseball legends, and more. Buy tickets here.

The 2026 MLB Draft

July 11th, 1 p.m. at the Convention Center

The opening rounds of the MLB Draft will take place in the Convention Center — it’s free and open to the public, but sadly that window has closed. Luckily, you can also watch from home on NBC, Peacock, and MLB Network.

MLB All-Star Futures Game

July 12th, noon at Citizens Bank Park

The most underrated All-Star Week event is the Futures Game, an incredible opportunity to see prospects we’ll be rooting for in a few years. And the team captains this year are two former Phillies: Larry Bowa and Shane Victorino! Tickets are available here, and also get you into the 3-on-3 (below).

MLBx : All-Star 3-on-3

July 12th, following the Futures Game at Citizens Bank Park

This new event (taking place of the Celebrity Softball Game) is a fast-paced, co-ed, baseball-esque exhibition game with (you guessed it) three players on each team. Among those players? DeVonta Smith and Terrell Owens, because why not? Bonus: Phillies legends Ryan Howard, Jimmy Rollins, and Shane Victorino will all be there as team captains. Tickets are available here, and also get you into the Futures Game beforehand.

Home Run Derby

July 13th, 8 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park

This is, in my humble opinion, more fun than the All-Star Game because it’s pure mayhem. All power, hit after hit, bonkers showmanship. Eight hitters square off in three rounds — only one can be the champ. The Derby will also stream live on Netflix.

All-Star Red Carpet Show

July 14th, 2 p.m. on Independence Mall

Before the big game, players and their families show up and show out. Custom suits with hometown nods, matching couture for the kids, diamonds and designer shades. Fashion, darlings. It’s the rare moment when baseball feels less like a broadcast and more like a party. You can also watch the red carpet live on MLB Network and MLB.com.

MLB All-Star Game

July 14th, 8 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park

The main event! It’s American League vs. National League with a whole lot of pomp and circumstance. EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson will sing “America the Beautiful” with the Philly Pops, and Philly legend Patti LaBelle will sing the national anthem. You can watch from home on Fox — pre-game coverage starts at 7 p.m.

What to Expect at Citizens Bank Park

If you’re going to an event at CBP — lucky you! — there’s some new stuff to look forward to.

In keeping with America 250th festivities, the Mural Arts x America250PA collab Bells Across PA is getting a new piece. Artist Andre Chaney created a Phillies-themed one — complete with the Phanatic — that will be on display on the concourse.

And, in addition to all the great food already at the ballpark, they have some special additions. First up: the Schmitter! Yes, the Meat-ssiah has returned! After 10 years, the cheesesteak-salami sandwich, created by McNally’s Tavern in Chestnut Hill, is back at Citizens Bank Park, where it will remain for the rest of the season.

But wait, there’s more! Betsy’s Banana Sundae will have banana pudding and vanilla soft serve topped with crushed Nilla wafers, peanut brittle, hot fudge, strawberry sauce, toasted marshmallow, and red, white, and blue sprinkles, all served in a commemorative All-Star souvenir cap.

And, not to be outdone in the culinary theming, the Revolutionary Rib Melt — smoked short rib, provolone, charred onion jam, fried peppers, and “pickled butter” on brioche — will also be available at concessions.

If you’re seated in the Hall of Fame Club, your choices get fancier, with Philly chefs throwing their toques in the ring. Expect items from Marc Vetri, Middle Child’s Matthew Cahn, Del Rossi’s Nish Patel, and Emmett’s Evan Snyder. And Snyder must be after food editor Kae Lani Palmissano’s heart, because he’s serving up yet another in the pantheon of this year’s fancy hot dogs: His is a lamb merguez sausage with feta, pickles, and toom garlic sauce.

And, of course, what would a special event be without commemorative merch? We’ve got pins!

We’ve got an absurd Ben Franklin mug!

We’ve got a Liberty Bell!

And so much limited-edition apparel. Do you need a sequin Phillies jacket? Or like six more hats? That’s between you and your bank account.

More on All-Star Village

Do you like baseball even a little bit? Then you’ll like this!

Think an indoor (read: air-conditioned) baseball-themed carnival with all kinds of fun and games, plus mascots, history, a merch shop, photo and autograph sessions with baseball legends, and much more. In a nod to Philly being a “city of neighborhoods,” the hall is arranged in sections like Fairmount, Center City, Old City, and South Philly (complete with rowhome decor). Those names don’t seem to correspond with the activities, but I appreciate the effort. I guess Old City has the history stuff? But, like, Center City has “Play Ball Park” and the World’s Largest Baseball, so …

Anyway! There’s quick pitch and an arcade and batting cages and a whole baseball diamond. There’s a VR Home Run Derby where you try to hit as many home runs as you can in 90 seconds. There’s Home Run Robber, where you strap on a Velcro suit to “rob” home runs in the outfield. There are World Series trophies and memorabilia. You can sign up to try on the giant, jewel-encrusted necklace this year’s Home Run Derby winner will get — it is a bell that actually rings (!) and, yes, I tried it on, and yes, it’s very heavy.

And while Convention Center concessions are usually … just that, the food at All-Star Village is actually noteworthy. That’s because they’ve got MLB “Ballpark Bites,” featuring signature menu items ballparks across the league. Philly, of course, gets an Uncle Charlie’s Cheesesteak (they’ve gone with Cooper Sharp and a seeded roll for that one, FYI). But then things get wild. Fenway’s repped by a lobster roll. PNC Park? Pierogies (topped with pulled pork). The Royals sent a hot dog Wellington … is that a thing, Kansas City? The Mets keep it classic NY deli with a pastrami on rye. You get the picture. But the best — or at least most ambitious — delegate comes courtesy of the Texas Rangers. That would be the “9th Inning Rally Sombrero,” nine-layer dip served inside a wearable 26-inch fried tortilla shell. They say it serves two people, but those two people must be really hungry because look at this thing!

They’ve got so many fun events planned, like a mascot derby, autograph signings, a mock draft with trading cards, and much more.

Also: Even more merch! Highlights of the on-site store include special-edition ASG duds from Mitchell & Ness, a New Era hat shop, a customization station, and the most amazing Phanatic-Always Sunny mashup shirt. (Why were checkouts not set up for media day? Why???)

Tickets for All-Star Village are available online. They’re $39 for adults, $33.50 for kids — and a family bundle for two adults and two kids will run you $110.

More All-Star Week Fun Around Town

The fun doesn’t stop at MLB official events, because when have we ever been chill about a sporting event in this town?

Mitchell & Ness sent their exclusive gear to All-Star Village, but if you don’t feel like buying a ticket and going to the Convention Center, swing by their new flagship on Walnut Street, where they also have it.

And they’ve got events planned all week to celebrate, including free Milk Jawn ice cream in commemorative mini M&N helmets on Saturday, a Topps live break on Sunday, a Victus bat vault, and the games on the big screen.

Just a few blocks away, Rally House has their own exclusive All-Star Game merch collection, including a pop-up by Starter.

To celebrate its streaming rights to the Home Run Derby, Netflix is planning a tour around town in a blinged-out truck. Now, I know you’re thinking, Do I really need to make time see some corporate truck? And normally, your instincts would be right. But let me now share a photo of said truck.

Also, it will be serving ice cream. Also, they will be giving away Home Run Derby chain T-shirts. If you would like to get in on a visit with this wonderfully ostentatious mobile, it will be in Rittenhouse Square on July 12th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., then 5th and Spring Garden that evening from 6 to 8 p.m.; and it will grace Dilworth Park with its presence on July 13th from 11 a.m. till 8 p.m.

And finally, this one’s a little unfair, because it is already sold out, but I feel the need to share it with you anyway. Booking.com has transformed a two-bedroom apartment at Sosuite at the Ovation into the Phanatic’s Phantastic Pad. “Is it, like, classy?” a fellow Philly Mag staffer asked me. “Would you want it to be?” I responded.

Because, while a professional designer was clearly behind this, they also fully understood the assignment. I’m talking a green Phanatic-fur couch, red-pinstripe walls, barstools with baseball bats for legs … even the bathrooms are decked out.

There’s neon lights on the walls and soft pretzels in the kitchen and Phanatic shower slides next to the toilet. Who could ask for anything more?