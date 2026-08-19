This Philly Wedding Planner Threw Her Own Retro Bash

When it began to rain, Brooke Weidenfeld of Sunbursts & Stardust was able to pivot from an outside reception to an indoor dance party.

When it comes to weddings, Brooke Weidenfeld knows better than most that things don’t always go as planned. Since founding her event-planning company, Sunbursts & Stardust, in 2020, she’s executed more than 150 weddings — and worked through her fair share of challenges — managing to sprinkle each one with her whimsical charm. And so when it began to rain during her own wedding to Brett Woodmansee, she was able to pivot from an outside reception — held at The Highlands Mansion and Garden in Fort Washington — to an indoor dance party without breaking a sweat.

The Collingswood couple, who met online in 2016 and discovered that they’d grown up a mere 10 minutes from each other (Brooke in Cherry Hill, Brett in Marlton), had envisioned a Palm Springs–meets–garden-party evening, layered with sunny citrus colors and funky ’60s and ’70s flair.

For the seating chart, columns were wrapped with wallpaper chosen by Brooke, with florals from Design by Terrain.

Bespoke squiggle-shaped arches by Creamery Hill, an event rental and styling company in Chester County, backdropped the garden ceremony and sweetheart table; an aura photographer was stationed in the venue’s greenhouse, snapping photos that captured the colors of guests’ energy and emotions; and a pink-and-white-checkered dance floor was set up between two weeping willow trees for under-the-stars partying.

Custom dinnerware, sourced by Kensington-based Citrine, included petal-shaped goblets. Linens from Nuage Designs and BBJ La Tavola added sherbet-colored pattern and texture.

U.K.-based Peach Wolfe created a suite of logos based on Brooke and Brett’s initials; the designs were used on the invitations, signage, and matchbook favors.

But by the end of dinner in the garden, a misty drizzle had settled into a steady shower, and the party was moved into the foyer of the late-18th-century Georgian mansion. “It turned out to be kismet,” says Brooke. After all, she’d always intended to open up the dance floor with her favorite Taylor Swift song, “Fearless,” and the rain made the lyrics even more fitting for the moment: “And I don’t know why, but with you I’d dance in a storm, in my best dress, fearless.”

THE DETAILS

Photography: Carina Romano, Love Me Do Photography | Venue: The Highlands Mansion and Garden | Event Design & Coordination: Sunbursts & Stardust | Florals: Design by Terrain | Decor & Fringe Installation: Lucky Dog Studio | Catering: Haddon Culinary | Dessert: New June and Second Daughter Artisanal Bakery | Gown & Cape: Madison Chamberlain | Suit: Indochino | Hair: Brides By Sette | Makeup: Mar & Co. Beauty | Rings: JG Kronenberger Fine Jewelry | Jewelry: Feast Jewelry | Signage & Custom Builds: Creamery Hill | Invitations & Paper Goods: Peach Wolfe | DJ & Super 8 Videography: Luv’d Up DJs | Saxophonist: Tyler Clayton Appel | Rentals: Citrine (tabletop); BBJ La Tavola and Nuage Designs (linens); South Jersey Party Rentals (specialty); JMC Umbrellas | Dance-Floor Wrap: Shout! | Transportation: King Transportation | Photo Booth & Video Confessional: Poser Photobooth Co. | Aura Photographer: Ignite Your Aura

Published as “Brooke & Brett” in the Summer/Fall 2026 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

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