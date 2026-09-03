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A Whimsical Dino Wedding at the Academy of Natural Sciences

Fossils wearing bow-ties and a floral jungle made for an epic celebration at the soon-to-close museum.

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academy of natural sciences

The newlyweds stole a moment away among the dioramas in the Academy of Natural Sciences’ North American Hall. / Photograph by Lauryn Reifinger Photography

Not many people dream of getting married in the shadow of a monstrous Tyrannosaurus rex, but — as the wedding of Rachel Kinney and Samuel Beckley proved — they really should.

Julia Kay Design dreamed up the invitations. / Photograph by Lauryn Reifinger Photography

When the two self-professed science nerds landed on Dinosaur Hall at The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University in Logan Circle for their venue, they knew they had to lean into their passions.

This asymmetrical ceremony arch was the work of Best of Philly-winning florist Margaux St. Ledger. / Photograph by Lauryn Reifinger Photography

“We wanted to keep the whole event elevated and mature, without losing the inherent whimsy and magic that you get when you decide to have a ‘dinosaur wedding,’” Rachel says.

Guests found their tables in a grand display that set off the party’s prehistoric theme. / Photograph by Kimberly Hidore Photography

The couple, who met when a Johns Hopkins University professor paired them up for a group project, dated for eight years before getting engaged in 2025, during a hike along the Maine coast.

Rachel and Sam posed in front of their welcome signage. / Photograph by Lauryn Reifinger Photography

For much of Rachel’s life, milestones like this felt beyond reach. She lives with cystic fibrosis, a genetic condition that, if not for very recent medical breakthroughs, would have seen her unable to live long enough or be healthy enough to even consider the possibility of getting married. So her doctor was a very special guest: “At the start of our reception, I took a moment to deliver a surprise thank-you to him for everything he has done, and for making the whole evening possible,” Rachel says.

This vintage-style four-tiered cake by New June featured flavors like cardamom pistachio cream. / Photograph by Lauryn Reifinger Photography

There were other surprises in store for guests, like a watercolor portrait artist and a visit from the Prehistoric World Reptile Zoo, which brought 10 live animals to the cocktail hour, including a blue-tongued skink, a pygmy hedgehog, and an endangered sulcata tortoise. “It was important to me that our guests not just have a chance to interact with fossils, but living creatures as well,” says Rachel.

Lest the fossils feel left out, Rachel commissioned a seamstress on Etsy to make dino-sized bow ties. “I had this idea that for our black-tie wedding, the dinosaurs should be dressed up too,” says Rachel. “Amazingly, the Academy agreed to let us do it.”

The platform of the Hadrosaurus foulkii — who wore a custom bow tie for the occasion — was covered in a jungle-like burst of textural foliage and flowers, a combination that carried over into the mixed table centerpieces. / Photograph by Kimberly Hidore Photography

St. Ledger created lush meadows for the dinosaur displays using soft mosses, draping ferns, and moody blooms, with delicate flowering vines creeping up the fossilized feet. / Photograph by Kimberly Hidore Photography

Menus by Julia Kay Design rested on china from Citrine’s Layla collection — whimsical, butterfly-rimmed plates that were in keeping with the event’s nature-inspired vibe. The chargers are natural travertine. / Photograph by Lauryn Reifinger Photography

Angy Prints personalized slices of agate stone with each guest’s name. / Photograph by Kimberly Hidore Photography

Even the table numbers felt like they were from a different time period. / Photograph by Lauryn Reifinger Photography

Dancing in front of the Tyrannosaurus rex / Photograph by Lauryn Reifinger Photography

Ed. Note: The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University announced on September 1st that it will close the museum at the end of this month.

THE DETAILS
Photography: Lauryn Reifinger Photography and Kimberly Hidore Photography | Venue: The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University | Event Planning & Design: Deevents | Florals: Margaux St. Ledger | Catering: 12th Street Catering | Cake: New June | Gown: Pronovias from Jaehee Bridal | Tux: Brooks Brothers | Hair & Makeup: Bride Squad LLC | Rings: Dana Walden Bridal | Invitations & Menus: Julia Kay Design | Entertainment: Andrea Levine Artists (string quartet); Bachelor Boys Band | Live Watercolor Portraits: Alexandra Kunz Art | Live Animal Encounters: Prehistoric World Reptile Zoo | Videographer: E&E Visuals | Signage: Rosier Event Rentals | Tabletop Rentals: Citrine | Dinosaur Bow Ties: Twinkle Mingle | Place Cards: Angy Prints 

Published as “Rachel & Sam” in the Summer/Fall 2026 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

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