Should We Pay People to Quit Smoking?

A Penn Medicine trial found that offering up to $600 to smokers improved their odds of shaking a hard habit.

As a Penn Medicine pulmonologist, Joanna Hart sees smokers who “wish they had never picked up cigarettes.” But the addictive pull of nicotine makes kicking the habit tough. In addition to uncomfortable withdrawal symptoms, quitters experience the “grief of giving up something that’s been part of their life for a long time,” says Hart.

In search of a way to improve the odds, Hart and her colleagues tested whether a $600 cash incentive would motivate longtime, heavy smokers (think a pack a day for 20 years) to quit. They recruited participants who’d been referred for lung cancer screening and faced barriers to high-quality healthcare (for example, those with low incomes).

One trial group received referrals to free telephone-counseling numbers (called “quitlines”) and free nicotine replacement therapy — the most common approaches to smoking cessation. A second group was offered the same — plus up to $600 in cash rewards if they stopped smoking and didn’t relapse by the six-month mark (as verified by urine or blood tests).

The results were published in JAMA this month: In the former group, about five in 100 succeeded. In the cash group, about nine in 100 did.

Why did cash make such a difference? Hart and her team surmise that even though quitting has undeniable long-term health benefits, this future promise isn’t quite enough to push someone into navigating the irritability and hunger that can accompany quitting and “changing habits [and] finding other ways of coping with stressors,” Hart says. The trial’s success of pairing standard, longterm therapies with the immediacy of cash to help smokers through that rough period “confirms previous data on the use of financial incentives” for smoking cessation.

Healthcare cash incentives aren’t new. Other trials have offered money to participants to coax them into getting an annual checkup or undergoing a colonoscopy. Still, Hart acknowledges that many people balk at the notion of paying someone for healthy behavior. Why should you get paid to stop doing something you know is bad for you?

One answer: We all ultimately bear the cost of smoking-related treatments for lung and heart disease and stroke. “In terms of healthcare costs, $600 is very, very low, and the healthcare costs associated with tobacco smoking are very, very high,” says Hart. The payments also aren’t ongoing: Once people get past withdrawal, she says, they’re “very unlikely to return to smoking after a prolonged period of time, six months to 12 months.”

The researchers hope more health systems, insurers, and employers will embrace cash incentives. Hart thinks paying longtime smokers to undergo lung cancer screenings, too, is worth exploring. (The Penn trial didn’t look at that.) As articles about Pope Leo’s recent lung cancer surgery have noted, many people referred by doctors to this quick and painless detection test don’t get it. While Hart doesn’t know the Pope’s medical history — the Pontiff has not been known to smoke — she nonetheless sees his case a “good example of how lung cancer sounds very scary, yes, but if caught early,” as the Pope’s was, “is very, very treatable.”

Meanwhile, absent a $600 enticement, Hart advises smokers who’d like to quit to “add ‘friction’ to the act of smoking. Make rules where you smoke only outside, or don’t keep cartons of cigarettes in your house.” These might interrupt the automatic impulse to light up for just long enough to allow for a different decision. She adds that local cessation programs like Penn’s are, of course, also helpful.

It’s never too late to try to quit, she stresses. Kicking cigarettes, even after years of puffing, leads to fewer health problems and better quality of life: “Just because someone’s 70 and still smoking does not mean they do not benefit from quitting.”