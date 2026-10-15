Ask Dr. Mike: Do I Really Need the Flu Shot and the COVID Booster this Year?

His answer on the booster may surprise you.

Listen to the audio edition here:



Meet internal medicine physician Michael Cirigliano, affectionately known as “Dr. Mike” to not only his 2,000 patients, who love his unfussy brilliance, tenacity, humor, and warmth (he’s a hugger!), but also to viewers of FOX 29’s Good Day Philadelphia, where he’s been a long-time contributor. For 32 years, he’s been on the faculty at Penn, where he trained. And he’s been named a Philadelphia magazine Top Doc every year since 2008. Now, he’s our in-house doc for the questions you’ve been itching (perhaps literally) to ask a medical expert who’ll answer in words you actually understand. Got a doozy for him? Ask Dr. Mike at victor@phillymag.com.

I have to admit: I haven’t gotten my flu shot yet, and I don’t get it every year. Do I need to do this now?

Absolutely. You don’t want to get the flu shot too early; however, this year in particular, we’re already seeing the flu on the West Coast. A colleague recently returned from a conference in Europe and was hanging out with people from Australia who were just coming off their flu season, and he got the worst case of the flu. It was horrible. I had to treat him with Tamiflu. I haven’t seen many other cases yet, but it’s coming!

Is the flu shot I got two years ago different from the flu shot you are telling me I need to get this year?

Oh yeah! The vaccine is updated every year based partly on which flu strains circulated during the Southern Hemisphere’s winter.

So I’m guessing that if I wait until the week of Thanksgiving, I’ve waited too long. Get it now?

Early October is primo, primo time to get a flu shot. For people over 65, we have a high-potency flu shot. But then there’s the standard flu shot, which you start at 6 months of age.

Am I going to feel awful after getting the flu shot?

Probably not. The most common side effect is a sore arm. I got mine yesterday, and I just feel like I lifted something heavy. It’s minuscule, just minuscule. Some people experience mild flu-like symptoms or redness around the injection area. But severe allergic reactions, like anaphylactic shock, are rare.

But if I’ve had the flu shot before and never had an allergic reaction, I should be fine?

Yeah. You should be just fine.

Lots of people go to their local pharmacy to get the flu shot, as opposed to seeing their PCP. Any issue with that?

You can do that. Not a problem. Just make sure they give it to you in the deltoid triangle.

The what?

The deltoid triangle — the mid-area of the shoulder, where the bicep is. If they give you a shot too close to the shoulder, you risk bursitis –an inflammation around the joint because somebody injected the flu vaccine into it. I’ve seen that happen.

With all the anti-vax sentiment in the country, are flu vaccination rates dropping?

We’re seeing lower vaccination rates across the board — the hesitancy is fueled by misinformation about vaccine effectiveness and safety. It’s sad. Very sad.

So let’s talk about COVID. While some of us were quite vigilant about getting COVID boosters in the last few years, I feel like, just anecdotally speaking, people are starting to relax on that and not get the COVID booster.

I’m seeing a slight uptick in COVID. But to be honest, for most people it’s like a bad cold — it’s not grandma’s COVID or 2020 COVID. That’s because just about everybody has immunity from prior infections, vaccinations, or both. So we’re seeing less fervent illness, in most people. But COVID can still be serious for people who are immunocompromised.

So I can skip the COVID shot this season?

Not if you’re high risk. That includes cancer patients, people taking immune-suppressing medications, people with significant lung or cardiac problems, older adults and pregnant women, they all need it. Oh, and kids who’ve never had COVID should get the vaccination, too.

But a perfectly healthy adult with no medical issues doesn’t need it?

That is correct. It’s really an individual decision. At this point, we’re one of the only industrialized nations still pushing the COVID vaccine.

Is that because of Big Pharma?

No, no, no, no, no. The bottom line is, talk to your healthcare provider. Even Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would agree to that.

If my sister shows up for Thanksgiving with a cough and slight temperature, what should I do?

You tell her to go home. And you bring her chicken soup. I actually prescribe it. Studies have shown it can help with upper respiratory illnesses.

Good to know. I have Hymie’s on speed dial.

Excellent! See you, buddy.