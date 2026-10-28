Tackling the Philadelphia Marathon? Take Elite Runner Erika Kemp’s Advice

Kemp, who grew up in South Jersey, became the fastest American-born Black woman when she ran the Boston Marathon in 2023.

Tackling this month’s Philadelphia Marathon for the first time? South Jersey native and elite marathoner Erika Kemp has a simple piece of advice: Respect the distance.

Kemp, who grew up in Mount Holly and attended Rancocas Valley High School (where her skill was honed), knows all too well how humbling, empowering, and, well, hard as hell it is to run 26.2 miles. In 2023, she became the fastest American-born Black woman, running the Boston Marathon in 2:33:57. Later that year, she won the Philadelphia Distance Run half-marathon (she powered through those 13.1 miles out and back from the Art Museum in 1:10:31), a victory that carried extra meaning: Not only had Kemp returned to her home region — she currently lives in Rhode Island — but she’d trained for the race alongside Students Run Philly Style, a Logan Circle–based nonprofit that pairs young runners with adult mentors as they prepare for races.

“Seeing the kids who’d told me about their goal to run PDR actually doing it — while also getting to race in front of them — was such a full-circle moment for me,” she says.

Since then, Kemp has continued to chip away at her time — she ran the 2025 Houston Marathon in a speedy 2:22:56. And most recently, she took on a new role: coach to the stars. Through her sponsor, Brooks, Kemp trained Grammy-, Tony-, and Emmy-winning actor and singer Cynthia Erivo, helping her score a personal best during the 2026 London Marathon.

“For Cynthia, it was about challenging herself,” Kemp says. “The hardest thing for non-elite runners is building an aerobic base, but she already had that. Being a stage performer takes a lot of endurance. The question then became: How do we be more intentional?”

It’s something Kemp, who returns home a few times a year to visit her family (still in Mount Holly) and has her sights set on the Broad Street Run in the future, advises any runner to take into their own training, and every race. Don’t forget to keep your easy days easy, she says. (“A true easy day should be annoying to the point you feel like you’re almost walking.”) And on race day, she adds, remember why you started: “I made the choice to toe the start line, which helps me see it through with my best efforts.”

Do It a Little Bit Better: Run the Philadelphia Marathon

Kemp’s three race-day tricks to crush it on November 22nd:

1. Prepare (mentally) for those hills. You’ve likely spent a decent amount of time in training doing the physical stuff to increase your endurance and stamina, so stay calm when you see those terrain changes. (Hi, Manayunk.)

2. Don’t overdress. Lose that insulated vest: Marathon morning might feel like a crisp fall day, but Kemp recommends light layers, a beanie, and gloves or handwarmers (or both!) — all easy to remove while running so you don’t overheat later.

3. Hydrate. Obvious, yes, but Kemp admits she struggles with it. (The pros — they’re just like us!) It’s easy to underestimate your hydration needs in cooler weather. Her trick? Guzzling water with electrolytes while lining up to race.

Published as “Milestones” in the November 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.