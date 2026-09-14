Turn Your Fall Jersey Shore Getaway Into a Wellness Escape

Why a trip to Cape May during the off-season is the mind-body reset you need

Here’s what all serious Shore-goers know: September and October are when to visit. The crowds have died down, the water is still warm, and everything — and everyone — feels much more laid-back. And with a slew of newish wellness spaces and experiences, Cape May is the perfect place to chase the peace, the calm, and some “me” time — then go ride those waves.

Fire up your muscles.

At two-year-old Heat Wave Studio, temps (and vibes) stay high all year round, thanks to a stacked schedule of hot yoga, mat Pilates, and strength classes. (The infrared panels can heat up the neon-lit studio to 110 degrees — be prepared to sweat!) The workouts have become such a hit that Heat Wave just expanded with a second studio in North Wildwood. 305 Beach Avenue, Cape May; 413 West Spruce Avenue, North Wildwood.

Eat the local bounty.

Go all in on the farm-to-table experience at a harvest dinner at Beach Plum Farm. The family-style meals take place outdoors in the garden or inside the greenhouse through December and dish out a menu of meats, organic fruits and veggies, and herbs — most of which are raised or grown on site — plus locally caught seafood. New this year? Tables for two, for a more intimate setting, through September 24th. Bonus: The farm will welcome chef Dave Conn of the Italian Market restaurant Alice for a one-night-only harvest dinner on October 27th. (Book your $98 seat here.) And, the property is expecting to offer its second annual Reflection Retreat this winter, which includes a private cottage stay, on-site yoga and massages, and breakfast, lunch, and dinner. 140 Stevens Street.

Unwind at the spa.

Congress Hall — Cape May’s crown jewel — is considered the first seaside resort in the United States, having opened in 1816. But alongside the grandeur you’ll find Sea Spa, with yellow cabana-style treatment areas — some of which are outside, in the newly renovated garden (open through the end of September). Choose from wraps, scrubs, massages, waxing, and facials — the Honey Enzyme treatment, a favorite, combines hydrating skin care with lymphatic drainage — and extend the good feelings by booking a room or suite for the weekend (from $323). 200 Congress Place.

Recover better.

For West Cape May resident Ean Oesterle, who opened The Rise in January, wellness can be simple, as long as the right supports are in place. At her year-round self-care space, you can recharge in the infrared saunas, cold-plunge tanks, sensory-deprivation float suites (each with 1,500-plus pounds of Epsom salts for ultimate relaxation), or warm hydrotherapy tub — all of which can be enjoyed solo or with your pals (between two and five, depending on the amenity). For extra oomph, the spa’s on-site registered nurse can administer IV infusions of magnesium and B vitamins, for combating dehydration or restoring energy. 101 Sunset Boulevard.

Take a walk.

Cape May has a wealth of lovely nature trails. Among them: a new half-mile paved and boardwalk-style path that opened last summer in Lafayette Park. Cape May Nature Trails winds you through tree-lined areas and wetlands, and there are viewing scopes along the way to bird-watch. (Cape May is considered the birding capital of North America.) It’s free to access, and open year-round. 711 Lafayette Street.

Published as “Vitamin Sea” in the September 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.