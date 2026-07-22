Best of Philly Spotlight: Alternative Wellness Spots to Visit Now

From an herbal apothecary to an immune-supporting cafe, here are fresh takes on feeling great.

As chronic disease continues to rise in the U.S., more and more people are seeking preventative (rather than reactive) health care, especially through complementary approaches like meditation, yoga, and acupuncture. If you’re looking for new ways to support your health, holistically, check out these Best of Philly-winning alternative wellness businesses.

“I should’ve come here sooner” is the consensus among clients of Whole Health Studio, a year-old holistic health space in Washington Square West and the Best Place for Alternative Healing. Owner Ashley Furlong, a certified integrative health practitioner, helps her clients find the cause of conditions such as GI issues, chronic fatigue, and irregular cycles through functional labs (which test for dysfunction using a different range than standard labs), customized nutrition plans, and supplements that actually work (they’re not all created equal). She’s an advocate who won’t quit until your symptoms do. 1134 Pine Street, Washington Square West.

Over in West Philly, find Taylor Nickens’s calming teahouse, Rise & Ritual — the Best Herbal Apothecary. Nickens, who studied pre-med in college and even worked at the National Institutes of Health, found herself turning to natural remedies to address her spiking anxiety during the pandemic. She eventually created her own tea blend with calming linden flower, antioxidant-rich hawthorn berry, and stress-regulating tulsi, and completed herbalism trainings before opening her own shop. There, find that calming blend, called Valor, plus herbal tinctures and foot baths — all following the vision of “plant medicine meets preventive care.” 1439 North 52nd Street, West Philly.

Finally, get the Best Nutrition on the Go at Aloha Smoothie Company. The entire menu at the Ambler cafe is organic, gluten- and dairy-free, vibrant, and delicious — from the avocado toast topped with bright pink beet hummus and hemp hearts (for healthy fats, protein, and antioxidants) to the fruit-packed açai and pitaya bowls to the fridge stocked with immunity-supporting fresh-pressed juices. We love starting the day with Cavalier Sunrise, made from carrot, orange, apple, lemon, ginger, and turmeric. 12 Cavalier Drive, Ambler.

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Published as “Meds Without the Rx” in the August 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.