Introducing the Three Finalists of This Year’s Health Hero Challenge

Vote now through September 30th to determine the 2026 Be Well Philly Health Hero.

The wait is over! We are thrilled to announce the three finalists for the 2026 Be Well Philly Health Hero Challenge presented by Independence Blue Cross.

We went from hundreds of nominations to 10 incredible semifinalists — all of whom are helping others throughout the region live healthier lives. And now, we’re presenting the three finalists so you — yes, you! — can help choose the winner.

As a reminder, the finalist with the most votes will be named the 2026 Be Well Philly Health Hero and receive a $15,000 donation to the charity of their choice. The two runners-up will each receive a $2,500 donation to their selected nonprofits.

You can vote once per day now until September 30th. To help you decide who you’d like to support, read more about them and listen to their stories below.

Lyndsay Hoy

Who: Lyndsay Hoy, a board-certified anesthesiologist and former assistant professor of clinical anesthesiology and critical care at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine. In 2013, during her anesthesiology residency at Penn, Hoy was diagnosed with lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM), a rare, progressive lung disease. Hoy now serves as vice chair of strategy and mission for The LAM Foundation (below), helping to shape patient-centered research, women’s health priorities, and the foundation’s long-term vision.

Nonprofit of choice: The LAM Foundation, a nonprofit focused on women living with lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM), a rare, progressive and estrogen-sensitive lung disease. The organization aims to “catalyze new treatments, and ultimately a cure, by advancing research, supporting compassionate care, and amplifying the voices of women with rare diseases,” Hoy says, “and transforms the experiences of women living with LAM into research that drives discovery, connects patients and families to a supportive community, equips clinicians with the knowledge to deliver better care, and accelerates the path toward a future where no one faces LAM alone.”

Sharon Pervez-Khan

Who: Sharon Pervez-Khan, who carries forward the Elora J. Khan Foundation (below) founded by her daughter, Elora Joyce, at seven years old. Elora passed away from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a highly aggressive and incurable brainstem tumor.

Nonprofit of choice: Elora J. Khan Foundation, whose mission is to “transform the future of pediatric brain cancer through research, advocacy, family support, education, and compassionate service” according to Pervez-Khan. It also provides direct financial assistance to families during treatment and bereavement.

Rachel Rutter

Who: Rachel Rutter, an immigration attorney who founded Project Libertad (below) in 2015 to address critical gaps in support for unaccompanied immigrant children seeking safety in the United States

Nonprofit of choice: Project Libertad, which provides free legal and social services, as well as academic guidance, mentoring, and leadership opportunities to newcomer immigrant youth and their families. “We stand beside children as they seek asylum and other protections in the U.S.,” Rutter says.

Vote for the 2026 Health Hero Challenge winner now!