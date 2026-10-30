Dear Kimberly: How Do I Deal With Good Friends Who Are Bad Roommates?

My roommates (and dear friends) have turned out to be problematic to live with. How do I get them to be more responsible?

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Kimberly McGlonn is back with gentle wisdom to help you navigate life’s tough situations. Have a Q for Kimberly? Fill out the form here and we’ll do our best to feature it in an upcoming column.

Dear Kimberly,

I’m in my early 20s and I live with two other girls. We all went to college together and they’re good friends. The problem is: they’re terrible roommates. They’re very type B, often forgetting whose turn it is to buy toilet paper or to lock the doors when they go out. These were little annoyances and I was happy to pick up the slack, but it came to a head last month when we were supposed to sign our lease. I signed right away, but they kept putting it off … until the deadline passed. Now, our landlord is trying to raise the rent by another $100 each and we only have 30 days to find a new place. I want to live with them next year, but the whole situation is making me panic. How do I approach them about being more responsible? — Type A Roommate

Dear Type A Roommate,

On the surface, it sounds like a dream: live with your best friends — hang together, party together, win together. I think of all the TV shows — Living Single, Broad City, Friends — where living with your friends seems like a good time, all the time. But the truth is, navigating personality challenges like the ones you’re dealing with is more the norm (which is why I’ve never done it).

I understand why you’re pissed. Your friends failed to honor a most basic code of life and friendship: considering one another. Things like remembering to take out the trash or lock the door may seem petty, but they’re what we do when we’re a part of a community. Their lack of concern would, over time, piss me off, too. Then add to that a failure to handle legit business? Well, I’d be about ready to snap. You have my sympathies!

But you need to speak with them, ASAP. When the people we live with do things that make planning harder or jeopardize our sense of safety, it’s our responsibility to speak up. Too often, people think putting off talking about the small things is the best way to avoid bigger conflicts, but that’s a miscalculation.

Instead of snapping, I suggest you take a deep, self-compassionate breath and schedule a group conversation about the year ahead. True, it’s possible that they don’t want to live together anymore and don’t know how to say it. The more likely truth, though, is they’re just thoughtless procrastinators. The only way you’ll know is to have a candid conversation about what’s working and what’s not.

My hope for you is that by having the courage to air your very valid grievances they’ll get resolved. And one thing’s for sure: “a closed mouth doesn’t get fed” (an old proverb from who-knows-where that still holds up). You deserve friends and roommates willing to honor how you feel, and they deserve a chance to change.

With courage and care,

Kimberly