The Coolest Halloween Party in Philly Was the One You Didn’t Know About

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The first rule of the West Philly Dumpster Derby is that you don’t talk about the West Philly Dumpster Derby, at least not in the weeks beforehand.

I learned this I went on a West Philly Facebook Group and asked if the Dumpster Derby was on Mischief Night or Halloween, and was quickly reprimanded in both comments and DMs. I sheepishly deleted my post.

A couple of days before Halloween weekend, flyers popped up on neighborhood phone poles and long-forgotten newspaper boxes announcing that the Dumpster Derby would be on Mischief Night on Pine Street between 44th and 43rd. And the flyers clearly specified: “KEEP OFF SOCIALS!” The flyer was oh so perfectly West Philly, with its DIY punk aesthetic. No AI slop here:

“Is there a publicist you can connect our photographer with?” asked Philly Mag’s design director, when I told him we needed to dispatch a photographer to an unknown location on an unknown date at an unknown time to photograph the event — this was prior to the appearance of the flyers. I chuckled. The Dumpster Derby is as far from a publicist-represented happening as you can get, I explained to him. There’s no website. There’s no board. There’s no list of organizers anywhere. There’s certainly no social media assets of any kind. The Inquirer wrote a brief preview of it once, way back in 2011, no doubt to the horror of those trying to keep it “real,” to keep it quiet.

Despite living in West Philly for the last 24 years, I’d never heard of the Dumpster Derby until longtime West Philly resident Katie Jacoby mentioned it to me mid-month. “Everybody flies down a steep street on any wheeled object,” she told me. “And then the cops show up and shut it down.”

While I may have been oblivious to the Dumpster Derby until recently, scores of folks much cooler than me showed up on Friday night to witness the 27th iteration of the event.

That block of Pine Street is rather steep. Not “steep” as in Roxborough steep or Manayunk steep, but with a decline of about 8.5 percent when traveling eastbound from 44th to 43rd, it’s one of the steepest blocks in West Philly. And perfectly steep enough for some fun chaos.

Residents blocked off Pine Street, which runs two ways in that part of the city, using orange cones, police tape, and the crowds of people that occupy sidewalks and intersections. The police did not show up this year. The go-karts, as they are called, can be anything with wheels — or that you can attach wheels to.

There were a few plastic dumpsters, some tethered to running humans:

SEPTA had representation:

There was a windmill that seemed to be having some issues:

One guy rode down the hill on a very tall bike that we’re not sure how you get down from:

There were some simply weird and indescribable go-karts:

Some kids who were apparently too busy to build a go-kart simply ran down the hill:

Some participants decided to see how many people they could fit onto a cart:

My friend Dan told me that later in the event, this particular overfilled cart had an issue stopping when they got to the bottom of the hill and wound up flying into the intersection. “They were very lucky there was no car coming down 43rd Street,” he told me.

Oh, and what’s a West Philly Dumpster Derby without an impromptu breaking battle?

Jacoby, who lost count of how many derbies she’s been to, says it’s changed a bit from its original DIY roots — just as the neighborhood has changed since the derby’s inception 27 years ago, back when residents would admonish you if you referred to the neighborhood as University City. “But it’s still a beautiful thing,” she says. “I love seeing the young punks I was friends with back in the day now running behind their own kids down the hill.”

After the derby, I mentioned it to a teen I know who loves to build things, in case he wanted to consider it for next year. “What are the prizes?” he asked me. “Fun in real life,” I said. What a concept.

More photos of the 2026 West Philly Dumpster Derby below. All photos and videos by Gene Smirnov.