Croatia Soccer Fans Turned This Center City Wedding Into an Epic Celebration

The couple was trying to snap portraits in front of City Hall — and instead got the party of a lifetime.

It’s true, the World Cup brought sheer elation to Philadelphia. Fans from Croatia, Curaçao, and Brazil have partied among our landmarks. Philadelphians have cheered in bars and at our fan fest at Lemon Hill, the most well-attended in the country. Folks have danced down Broad Street. Yes, soccer has brought Philadelphia the kind of joy any couple would want on their wedding day. And one Philly duo got an extra special dose of that World Cup magic for their nuptials, thanks to a band of Croatia soccer fans.

Between their ceremony and reception, Zach Smith and Ashton Ashby snuck out of the Wanamaker Building (they’d just said “I do” at Finley Catering’s Crystal Tea Room) to snag an iconic photo in front of City Hall — only to be greeted by hundreds of soccer enthusiasts parading down the street ahead of Croatia’s match against Ghana on June 27th. (Croatia won, by the way.)

The fans embraced them, snapping selfies with the bride and groom and toasting to their Big Day. Zach gave Ashton a spin as fans waved a red-and-white-checked Croatian flag over their heads. Photographer Lynsey Reynard snapped pics of it all.

“We’re so grateful to all the amazing Croatia fans who celebrated with us,” says Zach, who admits to being a casual World Cup viewer. Adds Ashton: “Everyone was so welcoming, and it was an experience we’ll be talking about forever!”

Videos of Zach, Ashton, and their wedding party chanting and celebrating with the Croatian fans soon went viral.

Zach and Ashton’s love story began through a different sport. They met as students at St. Joe’s when they both returned early over winter break for track practice. “I thought he was really cute and was hoping he’d ask me on a date,” Ashton says.

The couple, who now live in Collegeville, dated for six years before Zach popped the question during a trip to Sea Isle City. They chose the Crystal Tea Room, a glamorous, chandelier-clad venue in Center City, for their wedding festivities — they loved its classically elegant aesthetic. Carmen’s Flowers and Balloons complemented the space’s graceful white drapery and gilded columns with pink roses and white hydrangeas and peonies.

When they returned to the reception, their 230 guests met them with just as much excitement as the soccer fans. The party continued till the wee hours (Zach and Ashton had added on the venue’s after-party package for two extra hours of fun), when Silver Sounds DJs’ Johnny V. blasted “Mr. Brightside,” and guests lifted Zach and Ashton into the air.

For their honeymoon? Ashton and Zach soaked up the sun in Saint Lucia — and the Croatian National Tourist Board has also invited them to visit the country for a second honeymoon. (Score!)

“It’s still very early in the planning process,” Zach says. “But we’re incredibly excited and looking forward to it.”

THE DETAILS

Photography: Lynsey Reynard; Katarina Celine Photography (second photographer) | Venue: Crystal Tea Room | Event Coordinator: Brooke Brewer | Florals: Carmen’s Flowers and Balloons | Catering: Finley Catering | Bride’s Gown: Randy Fenoli from Kleinfeld Bridal | Hair and Makeup: Ashley Leoncini and Abby Leoncini from Philly Hair and Makeup Co. | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Hello Molly | Entertainment: DJ Johnny V. from Silver Sounds DJs | Cake: The Master’s Baker | Invitations and Stationery: Minted | Marquee Letter Rental: Alpha-Lit | Videography: Alenka Films | Officiant: Shawn Casey | Rings: C S Jewelers | Photobooth: Silver Sound DJs

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