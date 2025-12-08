Cescaphe Takes Over the Gorgeous Glen Foerd Estate in Northeast Philly

The luxury event venue management company will begin hosting weddings there in spring 2027.

The historic Glen Foerd mansion in Northeast Philly has long been one of the region’s most picturesque — and popular — wedding venues, with its gorgeous rose gardens and idyllic Delaware River views. And, now, the destination is set to become even more sought after. That’s because luxury event venue management company Cescaphe — who helms weddings at iconic venues from Water Works to the Grand Belle at the Bellevue Hotel and XIX — will be partnering with Glen Foerd to host celebrations there beginning in spring 2027, following a renovation to the property. (Cescaphe’s new role will not impact public programming at the destination.)

“Glen Foerd is one of Philadelphia’s hidden gems,” Cescaphe co-founder and CEO Joe Volpe said in a press release. “It’s a place where history, beauty, nature, and romance come together — the perfect backdrop for a couple’s most meaningful day.”

Couples who wed at the 18-acre estate will enjoy outdoor ceremonies on the waterfront and a cocktail hour-and-a-half — complete with a raw bar and butlered hors d’oeuvres — within the mansion, surrounded by its Gilded Age architecture and art collections. A glass, chandelier-lit tent on the mansion’s south lawn will set the scene for a three-course seated dinner and reception — that will debut in early 2027.

Renovations to the circa-1850 Italianate-Classical Revival-style mansion’s interior and exterior will include restoring the cupola and repairing porch columns, windows, doors, and structural masonry.

Glen Foerd marks the 10th property in Cescaphe’s massive wedding portfolio, which has grown rapidly in recent years, with the Grand Belle and XIX at the Bellevue hotel as well as the Switch House among its latest projects. Last year, Volpe also acquired Sand Castle Winery in Bucks County, with plans to reopen it as Blind Fox Vineyard. The vineyard is separate from the wedding venue portfolio and does not plan to host events, though it will make private label wines to be served at Cescaphe properties.

