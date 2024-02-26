Cescaphe Takes Over the Iconic Ballroom at the Bellevue Hotel

The Grand Belle venue will host its first wedding in April.

We recently told you about Cescaphe’s new wedding venue at the Battery. And, now, we’re doing it again — or should we say the luxury event venue management company is doing it again? That’s because Cescaphe has taken over operations of the ballroom at the historic Bellevue Hotel, is renovating the space, and will debut the Grand Belle, with the first wedding planned for April.

“This revival ushers the ballroom into the modern age while also honoring its past,” said Cescaphe CEO and co-founder Joe Volpe in a press release. “We look forward to having it become an integral part of Philadelphia’s social scene, just as it was years ago.”

Cescaphe has a knack for transforming Philadelphia landmarks into remarkable wedding venues (it currently operates seven others, including Water Works), preserving their past while incorporating sophisticated, contemporary decor with a timeless feel. The Bellevue Hotel opened in 1904 and has a long legacy of hosting galas, social functions and, of course, weddings amid its Gilded Age glamour.

The renovations to the Grand Belle are part of the larger Bellevue Hotel redevelopment by real estate investor Lubert-Adler — also behind the transformation of the former PECO plant into the Battery — and will preserve the ballroom’s French Renaissance design (those crystal chandeliers!). Expect a neutral color palette that complements the 100-year-old custom millwork, along with new hardwood floors and modern lighting. A gorgeous bar is being built, and Cescaphe has also commissioned custom chairs that are replicas of the original ones used in the ballroom.

With 11,000 square feet of event space, the Grand Belle can hold up to 500 guests seated with a dance floor and 1,500 for a cocktail-style celebration. Ceremonies and receptions will take place in the ballroom, with cocktail hour in the updated Grand Marble Hall or mezzanine. The Clover Room and State Room are also being revamped and will be available for wedding festivities. (Cescaphe will not be involved with XIX.)

Couples who say “I do” here can expect all the details to be taken care of thanks to Cescaphe’s soup-to-nuts event offerings, with a six-hour celebration, dedicated events team, a private bridal suite, a customizable menu and ice sculpture, top-shelf open bar with champagne greeting, toast and signature cocktail, three-course seated dinner, cake and more. Pricing begins at $275 per person on Fridays, $300 on Saturdays, and $200 on Sundays.

Want to hold your wedding at the Grand Belle? Click here for more details.

