Philly Real Estate Showdown: A Baker Townhouse vs. A Trumbauer Estate

Both buyers had an eye for architecture.

You could have an architect design your dream home — or you could probably save a bundle by buying one already designed by a noted architect, like the now-owners of these houses did.

The Wash West townhouse is one of a trio completed by starchitect Cecil Baker in 1995, and he made this one his place of residence.

It has several elements intended to unify diverse spaces, like the pass-through windows on either side of the kitchen that serve the living and dining rooms.

The back portion of the ground floor was his wife’s office; a door at the top of the stairs to the upper floors keeps the family areas private.

And there’s plenty of outdoor space: a rear patio on the ground floor and balconies overlooking it.

The Rydal house is a Cotswold classic designed by Horace Trumbauer in 1925. It’s been well maintained over the decades and has several elegant features on its main floor.

The chandelier in the center-hall foyer sets the tone; it’s flanked by a living room with built-in bookcases, a coffered­ ceiling, and a wood-framed fireplace on one side and a sunny dining room on the other.

The hallway­ leading to the kitchen has a window that’s open to a renovated breakfast room. Upstairs, what had been a (petite) fourth bedroom now functions as a home office, while the three en-suite­ bedrooms­ have baths that combine mid-century tile and vintage-looking modern vanities.­

The basement rec room is the most recently updated space in the home, with a full wet bar that includes a wine fridge. There’s also an outdoor fireplace on the rear patio. Design dreams do come true.

Published as “A Baker Townhouse vs. A Trumbauer Estate” in the May 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.