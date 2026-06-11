The Lesbian Pride Flag Inspired This Sparkly, Colorful Fitler Club Wedding

“In an industry where most vendor forms say ‘bride and groom,’ it was a huge relief to work with people who not only supported us and made us feel comfortable around them, but really helped bring our vision to life.”

For many couples, a wedding theme is a quiet nod, a gentle suggestion — whisper-soft palettes of whites and pastels, or a muted mix of moody hues. Not so for Phoenixville’s Kelly Hutchison and Margaret Gunn. Theirs was a study in fearless style, one that blended bold color with disco-ball sparkle. Their inspiration: the lesbian pride flag, a gradient of sunset stripes ranging from dark orange to white to dark pink.

The pair, who met on Hinge in 2022, called on Lovehaus Events, a Bucks County–based luxury event planning and design firm, to bring their vision to life. The setting was the Fitler Club, which Lovehaus transformed into a dreamy, disco-like space, with a light-up dance floor, color-drenched table­scapes, and whimsical arrangements of vibrant flowers in golden-hour hues.

“The private room reveal, when we got to see the reception room before the guests were invited in, was magical,” says Kelly. “It brought us to tears — it was so colorful and flowery.”

Tables were topped with a mix of textural pink linens, like metallic sequins and hot-pink dupioni silk, and arrangements with dahlias, billy buttons, and garden roses.

A trio of signature cocktails, including a mocktail named for one of the couple’s five cats, were listed on bright signage by Blushing Bull.

The cake — iced with a sparkly prismatic silver and bedecked with disco balls — featured layers dyed to match the lesbian flag colors.

The newlyweds took a private first spin on the glowing dance floor too, practicing a ballroom and country line dancing routine choreographed by Fairmount-based Sandra Levine to Trevor Martin’s “Wife You Up.”

Levine was among the vendors carefully chosen by the couple for their LGBTQ+-friendly practices.

Another: Kelly’s accessories included earrings and a tennis bracelet by Holden, which donates one percent of all sales to the Trevor Project’s work to support LGBTQ youth.

“In an industry where most vendor forms say ‘bride and groom,’ it was a huge relief to work with people who not only supported us and made us feel comfortable around them, but really helped bring our vision of a lesbian-themed celebration to life,” Kelly says.

THE DETAILS

Photography: Rachel Van Anglen, Haley Richter Photography | Venue, Catering & Cake: Fitler Club | Event Planning & Design: Lovehaus Events | Florals: Sebesta Design | Kelly’s Gown: Viero Bridal, from DayDream Bridal | Margaret’s Suit: Bindle & Keep | Accessories: Do Amore, Brilliant Earth, and Blue Nile (rings); Holden (bracelet and earrings) | Hair & Makeup: MJ Bridal Artistry | Invitations: Pen & Paper | Officiant: Dave Ambrose | Entertainment: City Six Strings (ceremony and cocktail hour); Coming Alive (reception band); DJ Vinyl Vin (reception DJ) | Choreographer: Sandra Levine | Day-of Signage: Blushing Bull | Rentals: BBJ La Tavola (linens); Party Rental Ltd. and Citrine (tabletop); Bubble Design Rentals | Videographer: Sunn Studio | Lighting: Eventions Productions | Audio Guestbook: FêteFone | Dance Floor: Groove Tech Rental | Cocktail Napkin & Sticker Design: TheArtyRedGrapefruit on Etsy

Published as “Kelly & Margaret” in the Summer/Fall 2026 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

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