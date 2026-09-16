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Need a Wedding Gown? You Can Still Get Into Lovely Bride’s Monetre Trunk Show

The only available day: Thursday, September 17th.

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Elizabeth Diptych

Lovely Bride in Old City is having a Monetre trunk show, featuring styles like the Elizabeth Diptych. / Photography courtesy of the designer and store

Nothing like a little pressure to find that perfect wedding gown, right? Well, here’s something that might be the perfect fit: Lovely Bride in Old City is hosting a trunk show featuring Ukrainian designer Monetre — but here’s the catch. While the weekend appointments have all been snapped up, you can still book a time on Thursday, September 17th. (Yes, tomorrow.)

Lovely Bride

Lovely Bride’s Old City studio

It’ll be your only chance to see the gowns in person in Philly — and, oh, they are gorgeous. They’re peak romance: beautiful, structural silhouettes, with hand-sewn draping. “We’ve been seeing our Philly brides wanting gowns that feel a little more unique, with eye-catching sculptural design elements,” says Lovely Bride Philly owner Ivy Solomon. “The brand matches our clients’ desire for drama in a more quiet and less traditional way.”

Solomon says they’ve received a lot of requests for the Elizabeth Diptych (pictured above) and Venera Blanche gowns.

gown

Venera Blanche

The Eterna and Sculptural styles are current Monetre bestsellers.

gown

Eterna

gown

Sculptural

As for what Solomon’s most looking forward to? The Grace and Nue.

monetre

Grace

Nue

Nue

To book an appointment for Thursday, email philly@lovelybride.com or call the boutique at 215.627.1800. And if you need more dreamy gown inspo, click here and here!

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