Need a Wedding Gown? You Can Still Get Into Lovely Bride’s Monetre Trunk Show

The only available day: Thursday, September 17th.

Nothing like a little pressure to find that perfect wedding gown, right? Well, here’s something that might be the perfect fit: Lovely Bride in Old City is hosting a trunk show featuring Ukrainian designer Monetre — but here’s the catch. While the weekend appointments have all been snapped up, you can still book a time on Thursday, September 17th. (Yes, tomorrow.)

It’ll be your only chance to see the gowns in person in Philly — and, oh, they are gorgeous. They’re peak romance: beautiful, structural silhouettes, with hand-sewn draping. “We’ve been seeing our Philly brides wanting gowns that feel a little more unique, with eye-catching sculptural design elements,” says Lovely Bride Philly owner Ivy Solomon. “The brand matches our clients’ desire for drama in a more quiet and less traditional way.”

Solomon says they’ve received a lot of requests for the Elizabeth Diptych (pictured above) and Venera Blanche gowns.

The Eterna and Sculptural styles are current Monetre bestsellers.

As for what Solomon’s most looking forward to? The Grace and Nue.

To book an appointment for Thursday, email philly@lovelybride.com or call the boutique at 215.627.1800. And if you need more dreamy gown inspo, click here and here!

Get more great content from Philadelphia Wedding:

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | NEWSLETTER

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.