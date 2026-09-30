This Fancy Golf-Themed Wedding in Montco Was the Best by Par

The table numbers were each named for a Donald Ross-designed course.

When Dana Hogan and Nick Testa tied the knot, they knew they wanted to incorporate their love of golf into their nuptials. Dana’s family golfed at the Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square. Nick’s grandparents belonged to the Riverton Country Club in Cinnaminson. So, it made sense for the couple’s festivities to have “a little bit of an underlying golf theme,” Nick says.

The Villanova grads (they met as students) wed at St. Thomas of Villanova Church. Then came their reception: a stunning affair at Gulph Mills Golf Club in King of Prussia, photographed by Carly Landolt, with planning and design by Best of Philly-winning Lovehaus Events.

A vintage Rolls-Royce from First Class Luxury Limos transported the bride and groom from the ceremony to the reception, allowing them to enjoy a private moment together before the revelry ensued. “It was such a special moment to catch our breath before the festivities continued,” Dana says.

The tables — topped with classic white linens and abundant floral garlands in pastel, sunset hues — were each named for a Donald Ross-designed golf course. (Ross, by the way, designed the Gulph Mills course, as well as those of Aronimink and Riverton.) The Papery of Philadelphia created table numbers bearing the name and description of each destination; guests were seated at the courses they golfed at or had a family connection to, when possible — which made the seating chart a breeze. “It worked out well that so many of our guests had a tie to other Donald Ross courses,” Nick says.

They were “absolutely blown away” by the hanging installation above the dance floor — the work of Fabufloras Floral & Event Design — recalls the bride. The floral chandelier consisted of peach Juliet roses, light blue hydrangeas and delphiniums, butter yellow ranunculus, and white peonies, among other flowers. Olive leaf accents added a touch of subtle greenery to the installation.

The Papery’s one-of-a-kind stationery echoed the florals in its design — with illustrations of hydrangeas, roses, and sweet peas — as did the custom dance floor crest.

“We worked really closely with Carolyn at The Papery on everything from invitations to the dance floor crest to ensure that the florals on those items were a direct reflection of what the actual florals would look like,” Dana says. “It all came out better than we could have imagined.”

For late-night bites, the couple and their guests enjoyed cheesesteaks, an ice cream bar, and “Share a Coke with the Testas” Coca-Cola bottles. Guests were also gifted custom matches — and golf tees and ball markers, of course.

A final touch? Live painter Katherine Gressel revealed her depiction of the night: Dana and Nick twirling under fairy lights, while their guests looked on.

“She captured all of the colors, details, and joy so perfectly,” Dana says. “It was a ton of fun for our guests to get to watch her paint throughout the night and see how the final product came to life.”

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Carly Landolt | Venues: St. Thomas of Villanova Church (ceremony); Gulph Mills Golf Club (reception and catering) | Planning/Design: Lovehaus Events | Florals: Kerry Fabrizio of Fabufloras Floral & Event Design | Gown: Suzanne Neville from Van Cleve | Hair: Ashley Sorrentino from LaSposa Bridal Hair | Makeup: Jenna DePolis from Glam by Jenna D | Tux: Ernesto Custom Clothiers | Entertainment: Monte Carlo of EBE Entertainment | Cake: The Bakery House | Invitations and Paper Goods: The Papery of Philadelphia | Transportation: Ace Limousine (guests); First Class Luxury Limos (couple) | Videography: Seth Umbenhauer of SU Wedding Films | Officiant: Armenag Bedrossian (priest) | Rings: Haddonfield Fine Jewelers | Photo Booth: EBE Entertainment | Live Painting: Katherine Gressel of Event Painting by Katherine

Get more great content from Philadelphia Wedding:

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | NEWSLETTER

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.